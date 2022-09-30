Detroit, Dallas, San Diego and Tucson will be America's busiest cities in October due to clusters of large events that will drive people movement and demand

Events drive millions of people into thousands of key locations every week, so businesses and community leaders need to prepare for their impact. New research reveals 32 major US cities will experience unusually high event impact in October.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The October 2022 Event Index reveals 32 cities need to prepare for unusually busy weeks as major sports leagues, expos and festivals drive millions of people into cities across America. Detroit, Dallas, San Diego and Tucson will experience the biggest surges in people movement and the demand this generates, but cities of all shapes and sizes, from Albuquerque to New York City, can prepare for incoming demand surges caused by events, which are detailed in PredictHQ's report.

These 32 cities were identified using the PredictHQ Event Index: a unique algorithm per city to identify the impact of upcoming events, comparing it to five years of previous event data. It generates a score out of 20 per week per city, with anything over 15 being notably higher event activity, and below 8 being significantly lower than average.

October 2022 is even busier than September ( a record-setting month ), when 32 of the 63 tracked cities will have at least one week of 15+ due to high event activity. More than half of these cities will experience high event impact for multiple weeks, such as New York which has particularly high event activity for the weeks starting October 2 and October 23, and Las Vegas for every week in October.

The research is produced by PredictHQ , the demand intelligence company. Companies such as Uber, Accor Hotels and Domino's Pizza use PredictHQ's intelligent event data to forecast demand more accurately. With more than 8,210 events with 2,500+ attendees taking place in the United States in October, businesses can tap into the people movement and billions of dollars in demand that these events drive. This is especially true for the cities experiencing unusually high or low periods, all of which are detailed in this new report .

"October is a huge month for event-aware businesses. Several major sports leagues are underway, but there is also a surge in major expos and community festivals such as Oktoberfest as well as the 370+ Halloween events across the country," PredictHQ CEO Campbell Brown said. "Businesses that know about impactful events near them can get ahead of the influx of customers, making sure they have enough staff, inventory and the right offerings to make the most of these demand surges."

The cities with the highest Event Index scores and therefore the most impacted by events are:

Bakersfield : 17.4 the week of Oct 16

Boston : 17.2 the week of Oct 2 , and 16+ from Oct 16-30

Chicago : 17 the week of Oct 9

Colorado Springs : 16.1 week of Oct 2 , then 17.6 from Oct 9

Dallas : 17.6 week of Oct 2 and 16.07 from Oct 30

Denver : 17.4 the week of Oct 9

Detroit : 18.9 the week of Oct 16

El Paso : 17.1 the week of Oct 10

Fort Worth : 17+ from Oct 2-16

Jacksonville : 17.4 the week of Oct 9 , and 16.7 the week of Oct 23

Las Vegas : 16.7-17.7 for the whole month

New Orleans : 16 for Oct 9 , and 17.1 for Oct 16

New York : 16.2 the week of Oct 2 , and 16.7 week of Oct 23

Orlando : 17.5 the week of Oct 16

Sacramento : 17.4 the week of Oct 2 , and 16.4 on Oct 9

Salt Lake City : 17.4 the week of Oct 9

San Diego : 18.8 week of Oct 2 and 16.1 week of Oct 9

San Jose : 17.5 the week of Oct 16

Seattle : 17.2 week of Oct 2

Tucson : 17.8 week of Oct 2

Read the full list of peak weeks for the 32 cities in the report

These scores are generated by a unique model applied to each of the 63 most populous US cities, calculated for each city's baseline event activity based on five years of historical, verified event data and millions of events per location. For example, a score of an 18 in New York City will entail millions of people moving about the city, whereas a score of 18 in Wichita, Kansas will involve just over 100,000 people.

PredictHQ tracks 19 categories of events globally, including attendance-based events such as concerts and sports; non-attendance-based events such as school holidays and college dates, as well as unscheduled events such as severe weather incidents. This breadth of event coverage is critical for the Event Index, as the peak weeks are caused by many overlapping large and small events.

While the Event Index provides an accurate look ahead at people movement, it is designed to be a simple and accessible summary of the demand intelligence PredictHQ offers – particularly for large companies operating worldwide. Industry leaders in on-demand, accommodation, QSR and transportation use PredictHQ's verified and enriched event data to inform staffing decisions, pricing and inventory strategies, and many other core business decisions.

