Performance Health Receives 2022 Impact Standardization Program Excellence Award from Vizient

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Health has received the Impact Standardization Program Excellence Award from Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The recognition was announced at the 2022 Vizient Connections Summit, held Sept. 19-22 in Las Vegas.

The Impact Standardization Program Excellence Awards honor Vizient-contracted suppliers for their superior service, support, reliability, ethics, and integrity in collaboration with Vizient and Vizient members. This year, Vizient recognized Performance Health for providing exceptional value through the Supplier program which financially rewards Vizient members' standardization efforts while reducing product variation and improving procurement processes on commonly purchased products.

"We are proud to be honored with the Impact Standardization Program Excellence Award from Vizient. At Performance Health our purpose is to help people feel good, perform better, and live their best. By serving Vizient and their members we know we are accomplishing this purpose. Additionally, we strive to operate with the highest integrity, work collaboratively, and bring a passion to achieve results," said Greg Nulty, Chief Executive Officer.

"Congratulations to Performance Health for being recognized with a 2022 Impact Standardization Program Excellence Award," said Simrit Sandhu, executive vice president, Vizient. "Collaboration and a commitment to service excellence is the foundational criteria for this recognition, and we greatly appreciate your contribution to Vizient's members in helping them meet their organizational goals in supply chain efficiency and cost management."

Headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois, with significant operations in Akron, Ohio, Performance Health is a leader in consumer healthcare and the largest global manufacturer and distributor of products to the rehabilitation, physical therapy, and sports medicine markets. The company's products are sold to leading healthcare facilities and practitioners such as physical therapists, athletic trainers, and chiropractors, and direct to consumers across all key brick-and-mortar and online retail channels. Its market-leading brands include THERABAND, Cramer, Sammons Preston, Medco and Roylan. More information is available at www.performancehealth.com.

