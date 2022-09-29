Algo modernizes Microsoft's exchange of business data with Amazon

TROY, Mich., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algo, provider of digital transformation services and supply chain software, has successfully modernized the way Microsoft receives business data from Amazon.

Rusty Sticha, Business Program Manager for Data Modernization Initiative at Microsoft expressed appreciation for Algo's agility, precision, and professionalism. "The technical and functional experts at Algo have done an excellent job. They rapidly integrated data from the new Amazon APIs, and also ensured that the data was complete and accurate. I'm impressed with the clear, communicative way they engaged with us, and how quickly they delivered the project."

As a global vendor of computing hardware, Microsoft had been receiving order information and related details from Amazon via electronic data interchange (EDI) feeds. Algo assisted Microsoft with replacing these scheduled data pushes with on-demand data requests using Amazon's selling partner API (SP-API). Algo successfully implemented SP-API for all of Microsoft's geographic regions in 5 weeks.

Organizations have used EDI for digital B2B communication for decades. The sender usually transmits data in daily or weekly batches, making near-real time updates impossible. Not only do application programming interfaces (APIs) like SP-API support near-real-time updates; they also reduce data exchange costs and complexity.

Algo reduced manual data management efforts by setting up automatic SP-API feeds from Amazon to Microsoft. During data integration, Algo performed comprehensive data validation that led to the identification and recovery of significant lost sales.

Emily Slavik, Chief Product Officer at Algo, cited the implementation team's collective experience as a key contributing factor to the project's success. "Integrating API data for all of Microsoft's regions was challenging," she said, "but the expertise of our data engineers and supply chain experts helped us ensure that we adhered to project timelines without compromising on data quality. API calls will enable near-real-time reporting of sales and operations data from Amazon, and will also provide a strong foundation for future digital transformation initiatives."

