MACH Alliance Publishes Women in MACH Manifesto for Gender Equality

Collectively authored by more than 100 attendees of a recent event, manifesto urges companies to prioritize gender equality in order to level the playing field for women in tech

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH Alliance today announced the publishing of a first-of-its-kind "Women in MACH Manifesto for Gender Equality." The manifesto was collectively developed by over 100 women in tech and a select few male allies attending the first-ever international Women in MACH event and awards ceremony, organized by Mindcurv.

(PRNewsfoto/MACH Alliance) (PRNewswire)

The event, which was held 22nd and 23rd September in Madrid, brought together advocates for gender equality from across the MACH technology community to network and deliver inspiring sessions about technology, leadership, diversity and inclusion (D&I). A live poll of attendees found that an overwhelming majority (90%) of those in the audience said they had felt discriminated against at some point in their careers due to their gender.

The manifesto is a document that calls on technology companies to take further steps to advance equal opportunities for everyone. Businesses are invited to sign the document, signaling their commitment to taking actions toward this goal. Topics covered include:

Equal pay

Equality in hiring

Promotions based on merit

Culture

Representation in leadership

Allies

"MACH is a modern category, and the companies we work for are driving forward a new era in enterprise technology," said Holly Hall, Managing Director at the MACH Alliance. "In parallel, we feel obligated to urge companies in our ecosystem to do more when it comes to nurturing the success of women. We want to help the sector become more active contributors on the subject of gender equality not simply because we know it's right, but because we know women already play a crucial role at many of these enterprises. Our goal is to elevate their contributions and pave the way for others to succeed in this space."

"Our Women in MACH event showed the strength of female leadership in what is still a male dominated industry," said Markus Tillman, EVP at Mindcurv. "By coming together we can help advance each other, the workplace for current and future generations, the MACH category and the tech sector as a whole. We want the manifesto to become a guiding star for everyone who is active in the rapidly growing MACH community, with the goal to carry the manifesto into the world to drive change."

All companies are welcome to sign the manifesto, which can be found here . Businesses that have signed receive a badge to promote their commitment to this vision and agree to take steps outlined in the document to meaningfully create space for women in MACH. In addition to providing ongoing resources to stay true to the manifesto's mission, the Alliance will publish bi-annual reports to demonstrate how the committed organizations are moving the needle on D&I metrics specific, but not limited to, women in MACH.

Event host, Mindcurv, is a system integrator headquartered in Germany. The company is a member of MACH Alliance, the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems.

