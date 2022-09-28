Aurigo Software Launches Config+ to Empower Infrastructure and Facility Software Users

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, North America's leading capital planning and construction management solution provider, announced the launch of Config+, a no-code, do-it-yourself advanced configuration engine, empowering end users to create, update, and deploy best practice business processes within the company's flagship platform, Masterworks. Config+ will dramatically cut down implementation and upgrade times, allowing customers to streamline the delivery of cloud-based business solutions for their capital programs.

Public agencies are constantly looking to deliver infrastructure and facility projects on time and on budget. The way each agency manages capital planning and construction is unique and business processes need to be configured according to the agency's specific local, regional, state, and federal requirements. Setting up the right workflows, approvals, and notifications can be time-consuming, resource-heavy, and slow down productivity. Until now, end users have required a high level of technical proficiency and training to complete certain workflow-related changes.

Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software said, "As infrastructure and facilities investments increase over the next few years in the public sector, agencies will need to adapt quickly to changing regulatory, financial, and environmental conditions. With Config+, our customers' dependency on internal and external development resources for business requirements will reduce drastically, resulting in increased productivity and flexibility."

Config+ is an intuitive, yet powerful do-it-yourself configuration tool designed for business users with little or no coding experience. It allows authorized personnel to create and update forms, workflows, and reports with a user-friendly interface and drag-and-drop application components. Config+ also helps eliminate unnecessary documentation and multiple rounds of back-and-forth communication between end users and coders. The tool will allow even the most complex business logic and data validation rules to be updated quickly and easily without requiring technical expertise or coding knowledge.

"Config+ saves our customers time and resources," said Kevin Koenig, CTO of Aurigo Software. "Aurigo has partnered with technology leaders like Microsoft and AWS to deliver a faster, more intuitive experience for our end users."

Config+, a major enhancement to the Masterworks platform, is estimated to cut down turnaround time on process changes by up to 50%. Masterworks is used by public agencies across the U.S. and Canada to plan, build, and operate their infrastructure and facilities. Aurigo's customers include departments of transportation in Nevada, Utah, and Massachusetts, as well as the cities of Houston, Las Vegas, and Seattle.

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India.

