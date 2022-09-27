Unstoppable Women of Web3 Launches New Education Streams

First Stream is on Web3, and Partners with Miss O Cool Girls

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Women of Web3 (Unstoppable WoW3), a diversity and education group on a mission to equalize the playing field in Web3, is launching a new way for people to learn about Web3 with focused education streams that will be completely free for all Unstoppable Women of Web3 members. This new series is supported by the founding partner, Unstoppable Domains , the leading platform for user-controlled digital identity on Web3 with more than 2.5 million registered domains. Additionally, Unstoppable Domains' 130+ collaborators will support the initiative by featuring work created by historically marginalized groups in at least half of all materials used for Web3 education.

Expanding access to Web3 education

Since founding the Unstoppable WoW3 community on March 8, 2022, Unstoppable WoW3 has been exploring how people are deriving the most value from Web3, metaverse and blockchain gaming education. Based on this research, Unstoppable WoW3 is introducing different streams of education that focus on fundamental topic areas, including Web3, Blockchain, and the Metaverse.

Each stream will consist of a variety of content formats including audio and video sessions and written articles produced by Unstoppable WoW3 and its partners. In addition to learning about Web3 theory, participants will also be introduced to real-world examples to learn how these theories are applied to live use cases. The materials are curated in a conversational way that offer a low pressure, friendly environment and allows participants to learn at their own pace. Upon full completion of a stream, participants will earn an Unstoppable Badge that will be attached to their digital identity and viewable via their NFT Domain profile.

Having more women in the web3 space is critical. Many studies link diversity to indicators of profitability and financial health, including cash flow return on investment, Earnings Before Interests and Taxes (EBIT) margins, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margins and gross and net margins (Source: Catalyst, Why Diversity and Inclusion Matter: Financial Performance June 24, 2020).

"I believe that the future of Web3 should be representative of the diversity of our world. Education is the way to create inclusive opportunities for all," said Sandy Carter, Founder of Unstoppable WoW3. "Web3 is the future of the internet and for innovation, we need more diverse voices being heard."

The Web3 Stream, which will contain 40+ sessions conducted by Unstoppable WoW3 and our collaborators from Gemini, Opera, Prasaga, Celsius, Pinata, Lazy Lions, Sandbox, Decentraland, Polygon and others. Additionally, Unstoppable WoW3 collaborator Learnoverse by BitDegree, a web3 learning hub, has partnered with Unstoppable WoW3 and donated educational materials to the community. The topics will be divided into beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels of complexity.

Alina Bajars, a Head of Partnerships at BitDegree said, "Reliable and accessible Web3 education is not just about making sure women don't fall behind, again. It's about giving them tools to lead the new generation of internet."

In addition, Unstoppable Domains is partnering with Miss O Cool Girls for a special Web3 Education Stream for young girls. Miss O Cool Girls is a web3 extension of the successful web2 brand Miss O and Friends , an original media and lifestyle brand to empower and build self-esteem for tween girls. Miss O and Friends have been featured on CNN, Teen Vogue, and Business Insider and are working to change the toxic content narrative for girls. Once completing the classes successfully, the girls will earn a badge that will live in their Unstoppable Digital Identity. This will be an exclusive POAP – an NFT to confirm the completion of the course and free domain credits to encourage them to start their Web3 journey.

"It's never too early to start to teach girls about web3," said Juliette Blake, Founder of Miss O Cool Girls. "The future is female and the next generation needs to be ready to take on the challenge. As this new tech evolves, it's our chance to shape it with the empowering narrative we want to see, which only comes from inclusion, education and involvement. The future is female and the next generation needs to be ready to take on the challenge."

To learn more about the educational offerings, visit unstoppablewow3.com or unstoppablewow3.x in the Web3 Brave browser. If you run a company, you can join Unstoppable Women of Web3 here or read the pledge to join Unstoppable WoW3 here .

About Unstoppable Women of Web3 (WoW3)

Launched in 2022, Unstoppable Women of Web3 is a diversity and education group focusing on training the next generation of talent, with a mission to equalize the playing field early in the Web3 era. All 130 collaborators have pledged to feature work created by historically marginalized groups in at least half of all materials used for Web3 education.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a domain name that is minted as an NFT on the blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control. The company is backed by Pantera, Draper Associates and Boost VC, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation.

About Miss O'Cool Girls

The Miss O Cool Girls are a series of 10,000 randomly generated NFTs. Inspired by drawings Juliette Brindak Blake did when she was 10 and illustrated by co-founder, Hermine Brindak, a mother-daughter duo, the Miss O Cool Girls celebrate that there is no one definition of what it means to be a girl. Featuring unique and diverse traits of young teen girls – acne, braces, gap teeth – the mission is to empower and build self-esteem in girls to continue to offset how current media and social media consumption are leading to toxic bullying, trolling and negative role models.

About Bitdegree and Learnoverse

Bitdegree is developing Learnoverse to solve systematic problems around online learning through a gamified and socially immersive learning experience

Learnoverse is the first ever open learning Metaverse with a Learn & Earn Token Ecosystem. BitDegree - a mother company of Learnoverse - is an e-learning platform that was originally started in 2017 as an antidote to the broken education-to-employment system to educate Internet users and help them achieve professional success.

View original content:

SOURCE Unstoppable Domains