Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Press conference by Peter Schiff and attorney Lanny J. Davis - press conference about Australian Federal Court finding "Nine" Network/Australia "60 Minutes," reporter/producers conveyed defamatory imputations about financial expert Peter Schiff and his Euro Pacific Bank in 60 Minutes October 18, 2020 TV broadcast

Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 7 hours ago

Audio Press Conference 2:00 pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Press conference for Schiff and Davis to discuss Australian Court finding several counts of defamatory imputations about Schiff and Euro Pacific Bank



WHO:

Peter Schiff – Owner of Euro Pacific Bank


Lanny Davis – Attorney for Peter Schiff



WHEN:

Wednesday, September 28, 2022


2:00 pm EDT



WHERE:

Audio Conference Call


Call-in #: (800) 225‑9448


Password: 34865

OPPORTUNITIES FOR QUESTIONS / ANSWERS FROM REPORTERS

Contact: agconnolly@tridentdmg.com 
              (202) 993-4304

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/press-conference-by-peter-schiff-and-attorney-lanny-j-davis--press-conference-about-australian-federal-court-finding-nine-networkaustralia-60-minutes-reporterproducers-conveyed-defamatory-imputations-about-financial-exper-301634856.html

SOURCE Peter Schiff

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.