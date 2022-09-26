Jump Start Your tonies Adventures with Pink Toniebox and Peppa Pig Tonie Set Available Exclusively at Target

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- tonies® , the company behind the Toniebox, a child's first screen-free entertainment device designed to promote imagination and learning in a huggable little box, is making it easier for families to go on an adventure with global play and entertainment company, Hasbro's iconic preschool character, Peppa Pig. Starting today, the Peppa Pig Tonie is available as part of a Target-exclusive Starter Set that includes an appropriately pink-colored Toniebox.

Peppa Pig Starter Set Product Image (PRNewswire)

"With an emphasis on family and embodying joy, the Peppa Pig-inspired Toniebox Starter Set in all its pink glory debuts this holiday as the perfect gift – a child's first, screen-free device complete with a collection of fun stories and silly songs," said Drew Vernon, Marketing Director for tonies® USA.

"We're excited to expand our audio footprint with a screen-free entertainment system, the Peppa-Pig inspired Toniebox Starter Set offers a unique experience fitting for preschoolers and their parents while on any adventure of their own," said Claire Gilchrist, Vice President, Americas & Pacific of Hasbro Consumer Products.

Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set (Target Exclusive)

The starter set includes a pink Toniebox, a screen-free entertainment system, along with the lovable Peppa Pig. Peppa brings a new audio collection of funny stories, music and special effects from the TV series for everyone to enjoy – perfect for any journey! Children will be transported to Peppa's fun world and delight in stories of Peppa Goes Around the World, Peppa Goes Skiing, Miss. Rabbit's Day Off, George's Balloon and many more.

(Ages 3+ / $99.99 MSRP)



Since launching in the U.K. almost 20 years ago, "Peppa Pig" has become a global phenomenon. Available in 180 countries, Peppa Pig is a friend to all around the world, supporting preschoolers and their families through everyday life situations. She helps preschoolers explore and expand their understanding of their own world through the experiences of Peppa.

The Peppa Pig Starter Set is for kids ages 3 years old and up, and available for purchase exclusively at Target. The individual Peppa Pig Tonie, and the Peppa Pig: George Tonie are available on tonies.com and wherever Tonies are sold. More Peppa Pig content for the Toniebox is planned to launch next year.

About tonies®

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies® with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies® is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies® was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

© 2022 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Peppa Pig Starter Set Lifestyle Image (PRNewswire)

tonies Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE tonies