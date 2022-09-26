Industry strategy specialist Brian Bock joins Singletrack

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singletrack, the capital markets engagement and research management expert, today announced that industry strategy specialist Brian Bock has joined the team as Senior Business Lead.

Singletrack Logo (PRNewswire)

Brian joins Singletrack with more than 12 years of experience in financial services and technology, most recently with S3 Partners where he helped leading sell side, buy side and quantitative investment firms leverage S3's securities finance and market sentiment data sets. Brian also established a robust partner ecosystem for S3, consisting of key data-forward tech firms like Snowflake, AWS, Refinitiv, Bloomberg and NASDAQ.

Brian says: "It is so exciting to be joining Singletrack at this important time for both the industry and the company. Singletrack's reputation as an innovative and forward-thinking partner to its clients is self-evident, and I am humbled to have the opportunity to help grow the firm's US footprint in the coming years. In my time on sales, trading and research floors, the biggest client wins happened when the entire floor was working together. Singletrack provides seamless sharing of key client information safely and securely within existing workflows for each user. It's the platform I wish I'd had, and I'm so excited to work with Singletrack to continue delivering value to our existing clients and to many new ones in the future."

Stuart Berwick, CEO, adds: "Following our significant capital investment from Accel-KKR, Singletrack is ready to capitalise on our past success and accelerate our growth. With Brian's wealth of experience in the industry strategy space, and his background in software, product management and institutional sales, his expertise will be indispensable as we embrace this exciting new period of development, and I look forward to working with him."

About Singletrack

Singletrack is the #1 engagement platform for leading independent banks and research providers. With offices in London and New York, and over 55 clients around the globe, Singletrack is leading the way in capital markets engagement and research management.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803884/Singletrack_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Singletrack