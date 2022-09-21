XpertDox Closes Latest Round of Funding

Birmingham Based Company Secures Funding from Arizona-based PE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, XpertDox, LLC., a software company specializing in autonomous medical coding powered by artificial intelligence, announced the closing of their latest round of funding. XpertDox's XpertCoding solution harnesses the power of artificial intelligence in order to autonomously code medical claims faster, more accurately, and cheaper than traditional manual processes. This round was highlighted by investment from the leadership of TN3, LLC, an Arizona based Private Equity Capital firm.

XpertDox was founded in 2015 by two physicians in Birmingham, Alabama on a mission to improve access to clinical trials. XpertDox's first product, XpertTrial, is a clinical trials database management, search engine, and patient recruitment platform custom-built for healthcare organizations to recruit patients. More recently, XpertDox has launched XpertCoding, an autonomous coding solution that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to accelerate the revenue cycle so you can get back to focusing on providing great healthcare.

XpertDox has been headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama for the entirety of its existence. However, the success of its XpertCoding solution has garnered attention from around the country. TN3, LLC, recently participated in XpertDox's latest round of funding.

"We're excited about partnering with the XpertDox Team," said Mike Pierce, TN3's Managing Partner. "Their technology and products offer significant advantages to their clients for Coding and Clinical Trials and we're confident that the Company with have both short and long-term success."

TN3, LLC is an Arizona based private equity firm led by Mike Pierce and Chuck Ensign. Both bring a broad array of successful entrepreneurial, acquisition, business, and technology development experience to their investment partners. TN3's Investment in XpertDox represents the firm's first investment in a company headquartered in the state of Alabama.

XpertDox is utilizing the funding to scale their marketing and sales efforts as well as expanding their programming infrastructure.

About XpertDox, LLC.: XpertDox, LLC. is a software company headquartered in Birmingham, AL. Founded in 2015, XpertDox provides a suite of products and services centered around using smart technology to revolutionize healthcare administration and patient experiences. Their latest product, XpertCoding, utilizes artificial intelligence to autonomously code medical claims.

