Quhuo Aids Guangdong Floods, Continues ESG Efforts

BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading workforce operational solution platform in China, has recently carried out a series of social responsibility work, including shipping food and supplies to aid those suffering from floods, as the Company continues to develop its environment, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

As massive floods hit Yingde, a city in China's southeastern Guangdong province, in June, residents were forced to take refuge on their rooftops and kept struggling with a shortage of food and living supplies, with at least 400,000 residents in urgent need, according to the initial estimates by Guangdong Meteorological Bureau. This was when Quhuo came in.

When Quhuo found out that the family of its staffer Liu Wenbin, a city manager from Yingde, fell victim to the natural disaster and was trapped in the floods that ruined two floors of the family's property, Liu's manager and colleagues quickly offered support. Within days, Quhuo raised about RMB50,000 to purchase food supplies, including water, instant noodles, canned porridge and bread, and shipped them to Yingde under the guidance of the local labor union.

Local media reported that many elders and children were trapped with their properties ruined by the floods. It was also tough for local companies and factories to resume work and production.

Meanwhile, as part of Quhuo's social responsibility efforts, the Company continued offering food delivery services for its industry customers amid recent lockdowns due to local resurgence of the pandemic, including Meituan Maicai, the online grocery shopping app.

To express gratitude for Quhuo's commitment, Meituan Maicai organized an online gathering on June 24, 2022 to recognize the Company's hard delivery work during the lockdowns.

"Quhuo worked extensively during the lockdowns, as it quickly adjusted and deployed a staff coordination system to meet the urgent needs of local customers," Meituan Maicai wrote in a letter to Quhuo in June, recognizing its achievement and commitment to serving the social needs even at difficult times.

"We've set a high bar for ourselves in ESG and social responsibility efforts, and we're doing all we can to achieve the goals," Leslie Yu, the CEO of Quhuo, said. "Our client's recognition is strong evidence of how we could navigate through tough waters with limited resources at hand amid the fallout of the pandemic."

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Quhuo continues to score high with its services. In June, the Company won a special "Best Supplier Partner" award from its client Pizza Hut for Quhuo's quality delivery services in China's northeastern region.

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") was the largest workforce operational solution platform in China in 2019. Quhuo provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with significant e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo's platform helps its industry customers mobilize a large team of workers and utilizes a combination of training, performance monitoring and refinement, and incentives to transform them into skilled workers who can follow industry-specific, standardized and highly efficient service procedures. Within the on-demand consumer service ecosystem, the Company plays a unique and indispensable role as the link between consumer service businesses and end consumers to enable the delivery of goods, services and experiences to consumers.

