MetroPlusHealth Promotes Lila Benayoun to Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth , New York City's high-quality, affordable health plan, promoted Ms. Lila Benayoun from Deputy Chief Operating Officer to Chief Operating Officer, effective from September 6, 2022. Reporting to Talya Schwartz, MD, President and CEO of MetroPlusHealth, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) will provide the leadership, management, and vision necessary to ensure that MetroPlusHealth has the proper operating systems and controls, administrative and reporting procedures, and people systems in place to operate the Plan effectively.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Lila Benayoun as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Talya Schwartz, MD, President and CEO of MetroPlusHealth. "Since starting with MetroPlusHealth, Lila has been instrumental in evolving and innovating our Operations functions. As our new COO, Lila will guide the execution of our enhanced member renewal and retention strategies. With Lila's skills and background, I am confident she will be a dynamic leader to streamline a seamless operation for the organization."

"It is a privilege to assume the role of Chief Operating Officer," said Lila Benayoun, Chief Operating Officer at MetroPlusHealth. "I am honored to support the plan's mission of providing affordable, inclusive, person-centered, quality-driven care. I am committed to delivering top-notch operational and service excellence that would allow us to continue to improve the lives and communities of the many New Yorkers we serve."

Lila Benayoun joined MetroPlusHealth in 2021 as the Deputy Chief Operating Officer. She joins MetroPlusHealth from Partners Health, serving as Chief of Operations. Lila holds more than 20 years of industry leadership experience focused on leading new managed care markets, new product launches, advancing operational excellence, and outstanding service experiences.

Ms. Benayoun holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management from Temple University and has completed post-graduate studies at Columbia University, focusing on Strategic Growth.

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 675,000 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

