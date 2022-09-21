Marlin Compression and Port Fuel Center Receive CNG Implementation Energy Matters Award

DOVER, Del., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation affiliate Marlin Compression and the Port Fuel Center received a CNG Implementation Energy Matters Award. The award was presented by Georgia Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols during the Clean Energy Roadshow at Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia.

Marlin Compression and the Port Fuel Center were recognized for their collaboration in constructing a high-capacity compressed natural gas (CNG) truck and tube trailer fueling station, which opened in March in Port Wentworth, Georgia. The Marlin Compression CNG fueling station is located along the I-95 corridor near the Port of Savannah, within the Port Fuel Center. The facility is one of the largest public access CNG stations on the East Coast, and features a dedicated lane for filling transport trailers. It also serves as a staging area for Chesapeake Utilities' Marlin Gas Services to fill CNG transport trailers for its virtual pipeline services.

"Sean Register and Marlin Compression have built a state-of-the-art CNG fueling facility just minutes from the Port," said Echols. "This is the station we have been waiting for to jumpstart CNG truck applications."

The Energy Matters Awards were created in 2021 to support the vision of Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols and recognize environmental excellence from individuals, businesses and communities throughout the state of Georgia. These awards encourage individuals and organizations to share their innovative and sustainable projects in the spirit of collaboration and knowledge sharing.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside our partner Sean Register of the Port Fuel Center for our collective efforts to offer drivers and fleets more sustainable fuel options in an effort to improve the air quality at the Port of Savannah and neighboring communities," noted Kevin McCrackin, assistant vice president, RNG, LNG and business development. "We look forward to exploring additional ways to help industries get closer to carbon neutrality."

For more information about the Port Fuel Center, visit: Port Wentworth, Georgia CNG Station - Marlin Compression.

About Marlin Compression

Marlin Compression is part of Marlin Gas Services, which was acquired in 2018 by Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK), and provides compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling services for fleets, delivery companies, solid waste providers, mass transit vehicles and other markets. Marlin Compression operates two CNG public fueling stations: one located at Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's Energy Lane operations center in Dover, Delaware, and a fuel station within the Port Fuel Center, near the Port of Savannah, Georgia. To learn more about Marlin Compression, visit www.marlincompression.com

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

