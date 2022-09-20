InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Guard for Vehicle Rims (DAL-228)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to guard vehicle rims against accidental overspray of tire polish and other products," said an inventor, from Irving, Texas, "so I invented the GUARD - IT. My design eliminates the need to wipe oily solution and streaks from the clean rims."

The patent-pending invention protects a vehicle's rims when polishing the tires with a dressing solution. In doing so, it helps to prevent accidental overspray of tire shine solution onto tire rims. As a result, it helps to avoid streaks and stains and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, dealerships, car enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-228, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

