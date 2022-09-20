GATC Health Study Demonstrates Drug Candidate Success Predictions 11x Better Than Industry Standard Performance

GATC's upgraded drug discovery platform predicts drug candidate success rate with 88% accuracy and forecasts drug failure rates with 84% accuracy, potentially saving biopharma companies billions of dollars

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health, a science and technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using its proprietary upgraded version 2.0 of its drug discovery artificial intelligence (AI) platform, has further validated the accuracy of the company's newly launched platform and its ability to predict the biological success of drug compounds. GATC completed an extensive retrospective double-blinded analysis using machine learning performance metrics to assess platform results on blinded real-world compounds and successfully predicted drug success with 88% accuracy, and importantly, forecasted drug failure with an unprecedented 84% accuracy rate. With vast improvements in both speed and accuracy, GATC has proven an 11x increase over the current industry lead optimization success rate of approximately 8%.

The GATC platform utilizes powerful in-silico based methods to estimate the biological success of known and novel compounds. The platform was validated using real-world blinded data sets. Utilizing the platform's Drug Success Predictive Model, GATC performed a retrospective test on clinically validated data. Blinded drug compounds were selected from industry standard datasets for known clinical activity or inactivity on selected biological systems with multiple disease states.

GATC's platform will enable pharmaceutical companies to quickly determine whether a compound or drug candidate is likely to succeed or fail, potentially saving billions of dollars in research and development costs. Approximately $200 billion was spent by biopharma on drug R&D in 2020 with the development timeframe of a novel drug currently averaging nine years. The process involves highly expensive programs that require screening tens of thousands of potential compounds and results in fewer than 0.2% lead candidates moving on to the pre-clinical stage. While over 90% of drug candidates fail in clinical trials1, the GATC platform eliminates thousands of compounds and identifies fewer than 10 highly valuable compounds before starting preclinical testing.

"Our groundbreaking platform has been validated to predict a potential drug's safety and efficacy with a very high level of sensitivity and specificity," said Preetaman Wadhwa, Chief Marketing Officer of GATC Health. "The combination of speed, accuracy and GATC's AI, which takes machine learning further than any of its known competitors in de-risking compounds even before entering human clinical trials, is expected to save billions in the future cost of drug development by accurately identifying which drug candidates are likely to succeed."

Chad Beyer, CEO of Kures, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company, and GATC Health advisor, said: "Having dealt with the many issues that come with discovering and developing new drugs, this study from GATC Health and their platform's capability has radical implications for the biopharma industry as a whole. Currently, drugs that enter clinical trials have a 90 percent failure rate. I look forward to seeing how GATC will upend today's time-consuming and costly process of drug discovery."

Utilizing proprietary AI and analytics, GATC's novel platform can analyze 500 trillion biological data points in seven minutes and simulate biochemical interactions. The drug discovery process begins by understanding the core biology of a disease and identifying specific therapeutic targets that can be safely modulated for clinical outcomes. Traditional drug discovery results in thousands of potential molecules that require years of preclinical testing to identify a small set of de-risked drug assets. GATC Health's platform runs in-silico processes that assembles lead compounds and rapidly filter from thousands of alternatives to deliver a successfully optimized small set of high-quality drug candidates in as little as three to six months. GATC's platform scores and ranks curated candidates for their therapeutic value and safety profile.

GATC has used its platform to discover promising compounds in multiple areas of serious unmet need—treating fentanyl/cocaine addiction, PTSD, cancer, diabetes and neurological conditions.

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a pioneering technology company using whole genome analysis and multiomics-based artificial intelligence to revolutionize disease detection and drug discovery. The company's patented AI platform reduces risk, time and costs for life science companies by digitally reproducing the human body to find non-obvious answers to biology's most complex questions. GATC Health is accelerating healthcare's transition to predictive, individualized medicine.

