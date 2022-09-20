Firework Announces Strategic Partnership with Walmart Connect to Test Livestream and Immersive Shoppable Video Experiences for Retail

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework , a leading video e-commerce solution, announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with Walmart Connect , a closed loop omnichannel media business of Walmart (NYSE: WMT), to bring livestream and premium shoppable video content to Walmart's experience.

By partnering with Firework, Walmart Connect aims to bring shoppable, short-form, social-media-style videos to its own digital properties while also making them available to advertisers, creating a premium video commerce experience. By bringing product discovery and final transactions together under a single immersive experience, Walmart Connect is supporting the entire customer continuum.

"Video and livestream commerce truly works when you put the customer at the center of the experience—and that's what we're doing here," said Rich Lehrfeld, Walmart Connect's SVP and GM. "Our partnership with Firework further underscores how Walmart Connect is committed to evolving our business and expanding our offerings to actively stay ahead of what advertisers need. We're proud to be able to serve Walmart customers with engaging experiences in the places they already love to shop."

Firework partnered with Walmart Connect to launch a live shopping experience in support of Walmart's Mega Beauty Event with partners J&J, L'Oreal, P&G and Unilever. The event included four livestreams that took place from September 13th through 16th and leveraged replays and shoppable videos for featured products.

Walmart Connect is a retail media platform that connects advertisers with Walmart customers regardless of where they are in the shopping journey, whether that be onsite, offsite or in-store, with clear visibility into campaign performance on in-store and online sales. By combining Firework's rich live and short-form video experience—as well as its capacity for organic community growth outside of social networks—with Walmart Connect's closed loop systems offering holistic customer views, the partnership will create an end-to-end experiential and insight-rich environment from discovery to purchase.

The move comes amid seismic changes in the retail industry, as exploding US e-commerce sales are expected to break the $1 trillion mark for the first time. Consumers who turned to online shopping during the pandemic have remained there, and live shopping trends that have taken Asian markets by storm are picking up steam in the states as consumers increasingly turn to short-form video to discover and research products in their omnichannel journey.

"Walmart Connect has created an omnichannel ecosystem based on customer centricity and we couldn't be more excited to partner with them to power livestream and premium shoppable video experiences on their site," said Firework Chief Business Office Jason Holland. "We'll not only make shoppable and livestream video more deeply embedded in their omnichannel approach, we'll also provide a commerce media experience for their customers in-store and across the web."

Walmart Connect aims to launch the program in September 2022. For more information, visit https://www.walmartshoplive.com/walmart-live-mega-beauty-event .

