Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Achieves Major Milestone with 100 Signed Hotels for its New, Extended-Stay Brand

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across 95+ countries, announces today that its new, extended-stay brand operating under the working title "Project ECHO" has achieved 100 hotels signed across the United States.

"An all new-construction, extended-stay brand developed with leading hotel developers hits the sweet spot with a design aimed to lower costs-to-build and operate, while still capturing the demand for long-term stays. This brand has become Wyndham's fastest growing in the pipeline already accomplishing our goal of 100 signed by year-end and we expect to continue adding to that total," said Chip Ohlsson, executive vice president and chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "

Among the most recent signings for developing new construction Project ECHO hotels are South Bend, Ind.-based Holladay Properties and Miami, Fla.-based Gold Coast Premier Properties. Holladay Properties have 25 Project ECHO hotels signed in the key cities across the Midwest as well as Nashville, Tenn.; Savannah, Ga; and Jacksonville, Fla., and Gold Coast Premier Properties has 10 hotels signed in South Florida and New Jersey.

The purpose-built, 124-room Project ECHO prototype requires just under two acres of land and has a highly competitive cost per key. Coming in at approximately 50,000 square-feet—nearly 74 percent of which is rentable—individual rooms average 300 square-feet. The rooms consist of single- and two-queen studio suites with kitchenettes as well as efficiently-designed public spaces—a lobby, fitness center and guest laundry—that help to limit labor needs.

"We have extensive extended-stay development experience with established brands, yet we couldn't pass up the opportunity to be on the ground floor building a brand together with Wyndham," said Veronica Garcia, president and chief operating officer, Gold Coast Premier Properties. "Project ECHO's efficient design paired with access to Wyndham's negotiated discounts with suppliers will help us reduce costs and simplify operations of our hotels, while introducing a new product to the extended-stay segment."

Earlier this month, the first Project ECHO hotel broke ground in Plano, Tex. and additional groundbreaks are scheduled for this fall. Wyndham expects to open its first Project ECHO hotels in 2023. For more information, including development opportunities, visit www.projectecho.wyndhamhotels.com.

