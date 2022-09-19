NinjaTrader Group Introduces First-of-its-Kind Mobile Trading Experience Custom-Built for New CME Group Event Contracts

Subsidiaries NinjaTrader and Tradovate See Significant Potential for Straightforward Trading Vehicle, Enabling Individuals to Predict Daily Market Close

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group, LLC, a global leader in futures brokerage for active traders through its subsidiaries NinjaTrader and Tradovate, announced that the firm has just introduced a first-of-its-kind mobile trading experience, custom-built for the new event contracts launched today by CME Group. The firm sees significant potential for the new products, which give U.S. investors the opportunity to predict the daily closing price of up to 10 of the world's most popular financial and commodities markets.

NinjaTrader Group CEO Martin Franchi said: "We're confident in the mass market appeal of these new and innovative products, which offer a straightforward and affordable way to access dynamic financial markets. We have built a unique and intuitive mobile and web client experience that is fully consistent with the event contracts product design. This is the first in a line of new products and experiences we intend to offer that increases access to futures markets."

"We are pleased to have the support of NinjaTrader Group in offering CME Group event contracts to retail traders," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group. "With the launch of our event contracts, market participants have a new and cost-effective tool to take a position on daily price moves and gain exposure to our benchmark products across asset classes."

Each contract requires a commitment ranging from as little as $0.25 to a maximum of $20, with a successful trade resulting in a $20 payout. Participants have pre-defined risk as they can't lose more than they invested, and results are available immediately at the market close. CME Group is initially offering daily event contracts based on closing price predictions for E-mini S&P 500, E-mini Nasdaq 100, E-mini Russell 2000 and E-mini Dow stock index futures, along with popular metals, energy and foreign currency contracts.

Through the mobile or web-based experience, clients will pick the market they want to trade and express their view on whether or not they believe that market will close above a certain price. The contracts expire on a daily basis.

Through support of the rapidly expanding retail trader audience, as well as ongoing product and service innovation following NinjaTrader Group's acquisition of Tradovate Holdings, LLC, year-to-date trading activity at the combined entity exceeded 75 million futures contracts.

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader provides award-winning trading software and futures brokerage services to active futures traders. Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader has evolved into an industry leader supporting over 600,000 traders around the globe with best-in-class technology, discount commissions and world-class support. Tradovate, a subsidiary of NinjaTrader Group, is an online futures brokerage firm dedicated to meeting the needs of active retail traders. Tradovate offers a modern, cloud-based futures trading platform and subscription-based, commission-free trading. Tradovate powers futures trading from anywhere, with complete access to download the platform for Windows and/or Mac, log in on the web with Chrome and other browsers, and trade via mobile Apple or Android devices.

For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com and www.tradovate.com or on Twitter at @NinjaTrader and @Tradovate.

FULL RISK DISCLOSURE: Futures, foreign currency and options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading virtual currency derivatives have a variety of unique and potentially significant risks. Please read the CFTC & NFA virtual Currency Transaction Disclosures prior to any virtual currency trading.

