KSM RESEARCH AND INNOVATION CENTER AND VALO HEALTH ANNOUNCE FIRST OF ITS KIND MULTIYEAR COLLABORATION TO SPEARHEAD PREVENTIVE CARE AND PERSONALIZED MEDICINE FOR PATIENTS

KSM RESEARCH AND INNOVATION CENTER AND VALO HEALTH ANNOUNCE FIRST OF ITS KIND MULTIYEAR COLLABORATION TO SPEARHEAD PREVENTIVE CARE AND PERSONALIZED MEDICINE FOR PATIENTS

Collaboration to leverage KSM'S biobank -- the largest in Israel and one of the most comprehensive globally

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM), the research and innovation center of Israel's leading HMO - Maccabi Healthcare Services, and Valo Health, Inc. ("Valo"), the technology company focused on transforming the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence, announced today a first-of-its-kind multiyear collaboration in which Valo and Maccabi KSM Research and Innovation's Biobank will jointly conduct research leveraging Valo's Opal Computational Platform™ to identify preventive care and personalized medicine for patients.

Shown Above: The collaboration agreement was signed at the offices of Maccabi Healthcare Services by (from right) Dr. Tal Patalon, Head of KSM Research and Innovation Center; Ran Saar, Chairman of Maccabi Healthcare Services; Morris Khan, KSM Board President; (on screen) David Berry, Valo Health founder and CEO; (on screen) Brett Blackman, Valo Health Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Corporate Business Development; Sami Sagol, KSM Board President, and Maya Adulamy, Head of Israel at Valo. (PRNewswire)

The collaboration between Valo and KSM's Biobank, the largest in Israel and one of the most comprehensive and richest data sets globally, is expected to lead to innovative studies that analyze complex diseases, identify connections between diseases, predict new subpopulations within our current knowledge of diseases and generate new insights about disease treatment and prevention using Valo's Opal Platform. KSM's Biobank includes more than 800,000 de-identified biological samples of Maccabi members volunteers who have agreed to join the Biobank project promoting genetic research.

"Valo is honored to launch this unique collaboration with Maccabi KSM," said Valo's founder and CEO David Berry. "As a leader in fully integrating and leveraging patient data with AI-powered computational capabilities, Valo is well-positioned to generate significant value for Maccabi's patients by identifying insights to help identify and treat complex diseases earlier and support better treatment decisions."

"This collaboration gives us the opportunity to connect genetic information to a medical file and enable a research sequence that will generate insights into human disease, that is beyond what is known today," said Dr. Tal Patalon, head of KSM. "The goal is to create a leap forward in the fields of medical innovation and personalized medicine."

About Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM):

Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM) is the Research and Innovation Center of Maccabi Healthcare Services, Israel's leading HMO. KSM has a unique access to Maccabi's professional abilities and medical knowledge, including a large database of 2.5 million members with 30 years of data collection. For more details, visit www.ksminnovation.com.

About Valo Health:

Valo Health, Inc. ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence-driven computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company's Opal Computational Platform™ is an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in San Francisco, CA, New York, NY, Lexington, MA, and Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

Contacts:

Media: Jennifer Hanley, VP Corporate Communications jhanley@ valohealth.com

Investors: Graeme Bell, Chief Financial Officer gbell@ valohealth. com

(PRNewswire)

Valo Health LLC (PRNewsfoto/Valo Health LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valo Health, Inc.