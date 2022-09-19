Tributes
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS SERIES I PREFERRED STOCK

Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:30 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company's 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.

Huntington Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntington Bancshares Inc.)(PRNewswire)

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $179 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-bancshares-incorporated-declares-cash-dividend-on-its-series-i-preferred-stock-301626624.html

