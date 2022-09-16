Marvell to Showcase Cloud-Optimized Optical Connectivity Solutions at ECOC 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced the details of its participation at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC), Europe's largest optical communications event.

When:

The ECOC Exhibition begins on Monday, September 19 and continues through Wednesday, September 21.

Where:

ECOC will take place at Messe Basel in Basel, Switzerland with Marvell in booth #219.

Demonstrations:

At its booth, Marvell will showcase its comprehensive networking solution portfolio, including cutting-edge PAM4 DSPs, coherent DSPs, TIAs, drivers, switches and PHYs that are driving high-speed connectivity both between and inside data centers and carrier networks.

In collaboration with Smartoptics and LightRiver, Marvell will demonstrate the IPoDWDM capabilities of its COLORZ ® II QSFP-DD 400G ZR+ optics for Metro DWDM applications. The live demo at Marvell's booth will highlight open, disaggregated multi-vendor interoperability of a 3-node ROADM ring, including the optical domain orchestration and control software layer.

Marvell will demonstrate its industry-leading 5nm 112G Long Reach (LR) SerDes designed for demanding cloud-optimized applications.

Marvell will showcase its Spica™ PAM4 DSP, the industry's first 800Gbps PAM4 DSP to support 800G optical modules in QSFP-DD800 and OSFP form factors for inside-the-data center optical interconnect and its AtlasOne™ PAM4 DSP, the industry's first 50Gbps PAM4 DSP for 5G RAN fronthaul interconnect.

Optical modules from across the ecosystem powered by Marvell technologies and silicon solutions will be on display.

OIF members will showcase interoperability in four critical areas at this year's ECOC 2022. The work of OIF and its members in 400ZR optics, Co-Packaging architectures, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) channels and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations will be demonstrated - live and static - at OIF's booth, #701. Additional information can be found here

Presentation:

Title: Evolution of Optical Connectivity to 3.2T

Date: Wednesday, September 21

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Location: Market Focus Theatre

Presenter: Xi Wang, Vice President of Optical DSP Business Unit, Marvell



