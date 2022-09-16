LambdaTest Announces $250,000 Grant for Open-Source Developers and Projects Working on Testing Frameworks/Tools

LambdaTest, through this grant, looks to support open-source innovation in software testing frameworks and toolsets that will positively impact the larger community

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LambdaTest, the leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has announced a $250,000 grant for open-source developers who are working on testing frameworks and tools. Through this grant, LambdaTest looks to support deep-rooted innovation that will push the envelope for the entire QA and Testing community.

"We are excited to announce LambdaTest's open source grant worth $250,000. This is one of the many key initiatives that we want to take to support innovation in the testing space. The software industry is all about solving problems together and then sharing it with the world.," said Maneesh Sharma, COO, LambdaTest. "At LambdaTest, we truly believe there is a lot of innovation our open source and testing community can drive. Through the grant, we hope to trigger discussions, provide feedback, and share learnings to push our testing community forward. We are already running Selenium, Playwright, and Appium certifications to skill the community. We hope a grant like this will be pivotal in creating game-changing testing stacks that will solve today's and future problems."

Open source developers who are working on projects on testing frameworks and tools and have made significant contributions or are a maintainer of at least one open-source testing project can apply for the grant. They should also have a GitHub profile detailing their experience and outlining their contributions to open source projects and the community. As part of applying for the grant, applicants should outline how the grant will help their project or community.

LambdaTest has also created a GitHub Collection on Open Source Testing Frameworks and Tools for the community to reference. The company also supports open source projects with their testing needs by providing free product licenses, including to the core browser and mobile app testing platform and HyperExecute, an IP-led smart test orchestration platform. To learn more about LambdaTest's open source program and grant, interested applicants can visit https://www.lambdatest.com/open-source-grants .

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 7000+ customers, and 1+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:-

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.



HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any platform and programming language at blazing fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

