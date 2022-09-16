DxTerity Receives New York Authorization for Type 1 Interferon (IFN-1) Gene Signature Testing for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Patients

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DxTerity IFN-1 gene signature test is for patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE or lupus), a chronic autoimmune disease affecting up to 1 million patients in the US. IFN-1 gene signature testing represents the advancement of precision medicine beyond cancer in autoimmune disease and IFN-1 testing identifies a key group of high risk SLE patients that are less likely to respond to standard SLE treatment and more likely to develop lupus nephritis, a severe kidney disease. Following New York State authorization, DxTerity Diagnostics is now able to provide IFN-1 testing in all 50 states.

The DxTerity Type-1 interferon test for patients with lupus is now available to patients all across the US.

Type 1 Interferons or IFN-1 are a family of inflammatory proteins that are primarily responsible for an individual's natural or innate protection against infection. In healthy individuals, IFN-1 levels increase transiently following infection and trigger a downstream cascade of biological machinery responsible for fighting off the invading virus. More than 50% of SLE patients are believed to suffer from always on IFN-1, also known as being IFN-1 high, and many clinical stage SLE therapies are designed to lower IFN-1 levels or block the IFN-1 cascade.

In 2021, the FDA approved the first new therapy for treating SLE in more than a decade, anifrolumab-fnia, which blocks the downstream IFN-1 cascade. DxTerity's IFN-1 gene signature test provides healthcare providers with the ability to identify patients with high levels of IFN-1 related gene expression.

"We are excited to expand availability of DxTerity's IFN-1 gene signature test to New York State. The New York Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program is the most stringent in the country and I am proud of our team's ability to meet these stringent requirements," said Bob Terbrueggen, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of DxTerity Diagnostics. "It is our mission to transform patient care with precision diagnostic tools that support a personalized approach to the treatment, and we can now provide our testing service to patients all across the US."

