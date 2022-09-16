Berger Financial Group Announces New President and Chief Operating Officer (COO)

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Financial Group proudly announces that April Bortscheller, CFP® has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the growing Minneapolis-based financial services firm. Having been with Berger for 16 years and through time reshaping nearly every area of the firm's operations, Bortscheller is uniquely qualified to lead the $1.5B+ RIA firm into the future. Having served in the Army National Guard for eight years, April garnered leadership skills and capabilities that have shaped Berger over the years. Recently, Bortscheller helped Berger become one of only a tiny handful of true Employee-owned [ESOP] financial services in the nation. This promotion was announced September 15th, 2022.

