SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE TAKES CENTER STAGE AS CULINARY PAVILION PARTNER AT 2022 WESTEDGE DESIGN FAIR

Luxury Appliance Brand Showcases High Performance Appliances Built for 'Technicurean' Home Chefs at Design Fair's Inaugural Dallas Appearance

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing built-in luxury brand Signature Kitchen Suite will return to headline this week's WestEdge Design Fair as the official partner of the 2022 Culinary Pavilion. WestEdge Design Fair will take place for the first time in Dallas Sept. 16-18 at Dallas Market Hall in the design district. The Culinary Pavilion is the show's epicenter for various programming including culinary demonstrations and tastings by local chefs and personalities.

Signature Kitchen Suite is reimaging the luxury kitchen experience for homeowners and designers alike by exploring the intersection of thoughtful design, leading-edge technology and culinary innovation. (PRNewswire)

Signature Kitchen Suite, with high performance appliances that deliver the ultimate in culinary precision, will showcase its top-of-the-line offerings – including award-winning dual-fuel pro ranges with built-in sous-vide and integrated wine column refrigerators – through interactive programming that highlights the brand's "True to Food" mission. Embracing the idea that better cooking is possible through better thinking, Signature Kitchen Suite caters to Technicureans,™ a new generation of forward-thinking home chefs who combine their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. Being at WestEdge both brings the brand's high-performance appliances to a broader design audience and showcases how Signature Kitchen Suite is reimaging the luxury kitchen experience for homeowners and designers alike by exploring the intersection of thoughtful design, leading-edge technology and culinary innovation.

"Dallas continues to gain recognition for its innovative design community and represents one of our priority markets," said Signature Kitchen Suite Head of Marketing Helen Cho. "Signature Kitchen Suite is proud to partner with WestEdge Design Fair to give one of the top design markets in the country a taste of a redefined luxury kitchen experience with innovations that meet the needs of today's Technicurean home chef."

What's Cooking at the Culinary Pavilion

Highlighting daily culinary programming, the event will feature chef demonstrations and samplings at the official Signature Kitchen Suite Culinary Pavilion in collaboration with Ferguson, where attendees will learn about the latest luxury appliance innovations and enjoy sous-vide cocktails and small bites as well as education sessions. The experiences, open to all WestEdge Design Fair attendees, will take place Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. For a full listing of happenings, visit: https://westedgedesignfair.com/sks-culinary-pavilion-3/.

At the Culinary Pavilion, Signature Kitchen Suite will feature its state-of-the-art pro ranges including the flagship 48-inch dual-fuel pro range equipped with induction, gas, and the industry's first built-in water bath sous vide functionality on the cooking surface, bringing cooking techniques that were often unattainable to the home kitchen. As the only pro range on the market with this rich feature set, including an 18-inch steam oven below, this product delivers the ultimate in precision cooking and provides everything home chefs need to prepare more meals with less space.

Guests will also experience the brand's line-up of award-winning wine refrigerators, including the 18-inch built-in wine column and the 24-inch dual zone undercounter model. Both refrigerators feature Wine Cave™ Technology, which provides a cave-like environment for precise preservation and helps protect wine collections from its biggest threats: vibration, light and variations in temperature and humidity.

Also featured within the Culinary Pavilion are Signature Kitchen Suite's column refrigerators as well as the 24-inch undercounter convertible refrigerator/freezer drawers. Taking preservation beyond the traditional kitchen space and into entertaining spots around the house, the refrigerator/ freezer drawers include two ingenious drawers that operate independently and include six modes – pantry, fridge, bar, seafood, meat, and freezer – offering versatility for homeowners wherever they need it.

For more information visit www.SignatureKitchenSuite.com or stop by the WestEdge Dallas Culinary Pavilion.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

About WestEdge Design Fair

WestEdge Design Fair is a three-day event that offers the best in modern design, all in an environment designed to engage, entertain, and inspire. The fair offers the opportunity to shop from premium design brands and meet the designers behind thousands of inspiring products. In addition, attendees gain insight from leading names in the design industry with a series of educational programs and are invited to enjoy culinary demonstrations, special events and more. For more information, visit www.westedgedesignfair.com or follow the brand on social channels @WestEdgeDesign.

