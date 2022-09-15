NEW PET LIFESTYLE BRAND YUMMERS LAUNCHES

Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness Join Forces with Pet Industry Leader On A Mission to Make Pets' Mealtime Extra-Not-Ordinary

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yummers , the new omni-channel pet lifestyle brand, has launched their first line of premium products that inspire and enable pet parents to create extra-ordinary moments with their pets. Yummers includes 18 varieties of high-quality food mix-ins for both dogs and cats, that add more flavor, variety and nutrients to pets' bowls, for a complete and healthy meal. The majority of the more than 90 million pet parents in the U.S. believe that pet parenting is not only about health but also making sure their pet is as happy as possible. Designed with that happiness in mind, Yummers amplifies pets' existing food and enhances the feeding experience with a little extra love.

Yummers will help the most indulgent pet parents give their pets their best life. Rebecca Frechette Rudisch, pet and consumer products leader, joined forces with Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, devoted pet parents and the stars of Netflix's Emmy award-winning series "Queer Eye." All were guided by their own pets and their passion for giving pets their best life. Antoni is dad to rescue pup Neon, Jonathan is the proud parent to five rescue cats and two rescue dogs, and Rebecca is mom to Will, an extraordinary Goldendoodle.

"Some of the most rewarding relationships in my life have been with my pets and they have enriched my life beyond words," said Co-Founder Jonathan Van Ness. "We have bonded over our love for animals, and we want Yummers to help people give all the joy and love back to their pets that they give to us."

Co-Founder Antoni Porowski echoes the same sentiment, "I'm so thrilled to partner with Jonathan and Rebecca to create Yummers, a truly unique and joyful approach to pet parenting. I am so grateful to have spent most of my life around dogs and care deeply for their nutrition and overall well-being because they have given and taught me so much. Food is all about love and connection, and I've found that it's truly one of the best ways to show how much you care about your pet."

"Pets deserve an incredible life and that begins at mealtime. At Yummers, we celebrate the joy, pride and fulfillment pet parents feel when they provide the best care and life experience for their pets," said Co-Founder Rebecca Frechette Rudisch.

Petco is the exclusive retailer to offer Yummers products at more than 1,000 locations and petco.com.

"We're thrilled to bring even more high-quality, innovative nutrition options to our curated assortment with the introduction of the Yummers line to Petco pet care centers nationwide," said Shari White, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Consumables, at Petco. "At Petco, we're committed to improving the lives of pets through a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to their health and wellness, and Yummers' focus on pets' nourishment, happiness and overall wellbeing is completely aligned with our mission."

Many pet parents are not interested in switching their preferred food, but with Yummers they can transform any pet's meal from a boring, everyday bowl into an exciting experience. Yummers uses only the highest-quality ingredients that are grain-free and meat-first. The "Gourmet Mix-Ins" offer freeze-dried single-ingredient proteins and tender morsels in flavors such as Chicken, Beef Liver, Cheddar Cheese, Salmon & Sweet Potato and Turkey & Cranberry. The "Functional Mix-ins" supplement pets' meals with extra nutrients and address common health needs including Skin & Coat as well as Digestive and Heart. With a variety of mouth-watering flavors to choose from, Yummers offers endless ways to switch it up every day, mixing and matching flavor combinations to keep pets interested, happy and satisfied. The process is as simple as it gets - just pour the recommended serving size over the food and mix it in.

Yummers products are sourced, manufactured and packaged in the USA, in a state-of-the-art facility. The brand uses sustainable printing inks and earth-friendly, PCR (post-consumer recycled) packaging to reduce landfill waste.

Yummers is available for purchase at YummersPets.com , with an option to subscribe for auto-ship online. Yummers is also available on Petco.com and Petco locations nationwide.

About Yummers

Yummers launched in 2022 with the mission to make pet mealtime extra-not-ordinary with high-quality food mix-ins for a complete and healthy meal for dogs and cats. The brand is co-founded by Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (devoted pet parents and the stars of the Netflix Emmy award-winning series Queer Eye), along with Rebecca Frechette Rudisch, pet and consumer products industry expert, and Caravan , a co-creator of companies authentically powered by the world's most iconic artists and athletes. With a guiding principle of "your pet deserves a life this good," Yummers caters to the most indulgent pet parents' desire for experiences that strengthen and express their bond with their pet. Yummers is available in tasty "Gourmet Mix-Ins" and healthy "Functional Mix-Ins" for purchase at YummersPets.com , Petco.com and more than 1,000 Petco locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.yummerspets.com .

About Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski is a New York Times Bestselling Author and star of Netflix's Emmy Award-winning series Queer Eye. As the show's food and wine expert, the self-taught cook brings with him a lifelong passion for food. Antoni's first cookbook Antoni in the Kitchen debuted at #2 on the New York Times' Best Seller List, he later followed this up with Antoni: Let's Do Dinner in 2021. Up next, he will host and executive produce Easy-Bake Battle, a new culinary competition series which is slated to premiere on Netflix on October 12. Later this year, Antoni will appear in Focus Features' Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies alongside Jim Parsons, Sally Field and Ben Aldridge, set to release on December 2. Antoni is also developing a feature film for Netflix with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris loosely based on Antoni's real-life dating experiences as a sexually fluid man entitled Girls and Boys. Born in Canada to European emigrants, Antoni is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights everywhere, especially his family's native Poland where he serves on the board of the Equaversity Foundation which was established to organize international fundraising to support the LGBTQ+ community in Poland.

About Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness is an Emmy-nominated television personality, 2x New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, comedian and hairstylist to the stars. He stars on Netflix's Emmy Award-winning reboot series Queer Eye, where he shines as the hair guru and self-care advocate, and he is the host and executive producer of the Netflix series Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, based on Jonathan's popular podcast of the same name, a weekly exploration of all the things Jonathan is curious about. In September 2019, he released his revelatory memoir, Over The Top: A Raw Journey To Self-Love, a New York Times Best-Seller. Over The Top won the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Memoir & Autobiography and has been named a must-read book by The New York Times, TIME Magazine and NPR to name a few. His second book, Love That Story: Observations From A Gorgeously Queer Life, was released April 2022 and is a New York Times Best-Seller. In 2021 Jonathan launched JVN Hair, a haircare line that combines the best in effective and clean ingredients, creating an innovative, first of its kind haircare collection that celebrates hair health and the uniqueness of each person. His first worldwide comedy tour, Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing sold out theaters in 40 cities in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. His new comedy tour, Imaginary Living Room Olympian is currently running in the US and abroad.

About Rebecca Frechette Rudisch

As CEO and Co-Founder of Yummers, Rebecca Frechette Rudisch brings more than 25 years of experience in creating, building and scaling disruptor consumer brands across pet, nutrition, beauty, food & beverage, and many other categories. Rebecca built her career as a consultant, then a merchant leader in several high-profile retailers including: Petco, Target, Best Buy, 7-Eleven and H-E-B. As Senior Vice President, Head of Own Brand at H-E-B, Rebecca led all aspects of a $9 billion private brand business for stores and digital channels. At Petco Health & Wellness, Rebecca served as Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer, where she led merchandising, marketing, product innovation, design & development and sourcing. Prior to this, Rebecca was Senior Vice President of Merchandising at 7-Eleven, Inc., held a number of leadership positions at Target Corporation, and spent eight years at Andersen Consulting / Accenture, where she worked extensively with Best Buy and others. Rebecca also serves on the Boards of Pet Honesty, a $85M pet supplement company, Smart Sweets, a $110M better-for-you candy brand, and Mikuna, a $2M plant protein company. In this capacity, she helps each company build a compelling brand and go-to-market strategy that engages their customers across all channels.

