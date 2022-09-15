GivingDNA Partners With Windfall to Make Affluent Consumer Data More Accessible Than Ever

Fundraisers will be able to quickly and more accurately identify and target their wealthiest constituents.

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GivingDNA, an all-in-one fundraising analytics, data visualization, and wealth profiling tool, has partnered with Windfall to enhance its affluent consumer dataset in its platform. This partnership will equip GivingDNA to better support all aspects of its users' fundraising efforts by allowing fundraising professionals to use best in class wealth and career data to strengthen their major giving campaigns and develop cultivation strategies for their wealthiest donors.

Windfall's rich dataset helps organizations more effectively identify, understand, and engage affluent consumers. Through this integration, GivingDNA users will be able to visualize and segment numerous data points to more accurately predict donor behaviors. This partnership is a game-changer for the industry, as it gives fundraisers wealth screening information that's updated weekly and can be synced daily. This reliable data can then be used to develop actionable insights and targeted segments in mere minutes—all within the GivingDNA platform.

"Donor behaviors and traits change frequently, so it's imperative that fundraisers and nonprofit marketers have the most dependable data on hand," said Rebecca Gregory Segovia, Executive Vice President and General Manager of GivingDNA. "This integration with Windfall will enable fundraisers to work more efficiently and effectively by targeting donors who better fit their prospect profile and are more likely to give."

"This union brings high quality, deterministic, third-party data into a singular analytics tool that allows for easy segmentation into actionable workflows," said Dan Stevens, Co-Founder and SVP of Business Development at Windfall. "An integration like this doesn't exist in the market today, and is a game changer for data-driven fundraising. Through this partnership, GivingDNA & Windfall are offering best-in-class data and insights to drive action."

GivingDNA

GivingDNA is the next generation of wealth intelligence and data analytics that uniquely combines your internal data with external insights to inform all areas of your fundraising strategy, from annual fund segmentation to mid/major gift prospecting and portfolio optimization. Fundraisers rely on GivingDNA for real-time data visualization to guide insights and strategy across their entire organization. Visit GivingDNA .com to learn more.

Windfall

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives prospect researchers, development professionals, and marketing teams actionable insights on donors and prospects. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize fundraising resources to drive greater business outcomes such as acquiring new donors, increasing gift size and frequency, and driving more impactful constituent engagement at the right time. Learn more at windfall.com

