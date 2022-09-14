Motion Recruitment Announces IT Consulting Solution, "Motion Consulting Group"

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the acquisition of MATRIX Resources, Motion Recruitment is proud to announce the rebranding and strategic expansion of MATRIX's IT Consulting business - Motion Consulting Group (MCG).

With a 20-year proven track record in IT Consulting focusing on Agile Development & Coaching, DevOps & DevSecOps Solutions, and Managed Services for IT Operations, MCG will continue its reputation for successful implementations of complex, enterprise-level IT projects backed by a strong senior leadership team including Gary Wood as Division President, newly hired Craig Ford – VP of Business Development, and recently promoted Vice Presidents Jeff Henley and Rick Stephenson.

"This MATRIX team amasses decades of IT Consulting experience helping large organizations create and execute true digital transformations," said Beth Gilfeather, CEO of Motion Recruitment Partners, LLC. "Combining this impressive heritage with Motion Recruitment's 30+ years of specialized IT recruiting and marketplace expertise makes for a simply winning combination, and we are thrilled to have this powerful new set of solution offerings for IT leaders everywhere."

Gary Wood, Division President said, "We have an exciting growth path ahead with an amazing team of existing leaders from MATRIX, a powerful new business development executive in Craig Ford, and our new partners at Motion Recruitment. I'm eager to see what we accomplish together."

"It's never been a more trying time for organizations to find the right tech experts who can help them build effective long-term strategies and we are here for our clients with the agility, insights, and mastery they'll need to revolutionize their approach to digital organization, security, and excellence" Craig Ford, Vice President of Business Development

Motion Consulting Group will operate as a sub-brand and separate solution under the Motion Recruitment platform.

About Motion Recruitment

Motion Recruitment delivers IT Staffing for Contract, Direct Hire, Statement of Work, and Managed Solutions for small to medium-sized companies up to Enterprise-level programs across North America leveraging highly specialized recruiting and a tenured consultative approach to delivering talent in the Software, Mobile, Data, Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Product & UX, and Functional markets. Motion also delivers IT Consulting Solutions through the Motion Consulting Group (MCG) that create true digital transformation for IT projects in Agile Development & Coaching, DevOps & DevSecOps Solutions, and Managed Services for IT Operations. Motion is the proud creator of Tech in Motion and the "Timmy Awards"; an industry events series that connects ~300,000 tech enthusiasts to meet, learn, and innovate.

