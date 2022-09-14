Encapture and Abrigo announce partnership to help financial institutions streamline loan origination

Loan origination software integration with document automation, machine learning makes commercial lending more efficient

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encapture , a high-growth SaaS platform that helps banks like Wells Fargo, Frost Bank, and Truist automatically extract important information from documents, today announces a partnership with Abrigo , the leader of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions.

Encapture and Abrigo both serve the commercial lending space, each dedicated to bringing efficiency and streamlining traditionally manual processes at financial institutions. Launched 20 years ago in Dallas, Texas, Encapture helps financial institutions save time and money by using machine learning to process large amounts of data. Abrigo aids banks and credit unions in everything from loan application to credit underwriting to loan administration on one platform.

The new partnership will provide users the ability to seamlessly sync Encapture's machine learning automation with Abrigo's loan origination platform, automating the spreading of all types of tax forms using machine learning and creating a more consistent and accurate process for inputs, providing higher confidence in the underwriting process.

The integration with Encapture will launch on the Abrigo platform on Sept. 16, 2022.

"By partnering with Encapture, we help the staff of banks and credit unions focus on spreading and ratio analysis instead of data collection and entry," said Abrigo President Jay Blandford. "Faster loan decisions mean happier lenders, analysts, and borrowers."

"We're delighted to partner with Abrigo to extend their intelligent automation capabilities," said Encapture CEO Will Robinson. "Current market conditions require lenders to move quickly and provide outstanding digital experiences for both their borrowers and employees."

Encapture is a machine learning platform that accelerates funding times, improves loan margins and reduces regulatory risk for banks, credit unions and fintech lenders. As an omnichannel solution, Encapture easily integrates into any banking or lending process to auto-verify incoming documents, auto-populate business systems with key data points, and auto-request additional documents that may be missing or incorrect. Visit www.encapture.com to learn more.

Abrigo enables U.S. financial institutions to support their communities through technology that fights financial crime, grows loans and deposits, and optimizes risk. Abrigo's platform centralizes the institution's data, creates a digital user experience, ensures compliance, and delivers efficiency for scale and profitable growth. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

