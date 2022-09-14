AP Lazer releases a new laser system to create an interactive shopping experience

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Lazer® unveils the AP Lazer SN1812LR System, a compact AP Lazer open architecture engraving/cutting machine, combined with a fume extractor – ideally suited for retailers and entrepreneurs to create a memorable and interactive indoor shopping experience.

AP Lazer patented SN1812LR system with a Purex fume extractor. (PRNewswire)

The patented SN1812LR laser machine features a low rider carriage cart, allowing it to effortlessly move from its top position to the floor and can engrave objects of any weight, size or shape – adding personalization revenue onto store products.

The system can fit into retail spaces without overshadowing displays, and all accessories are included. It features a fume extractor; a rotary table for cylindrical engraving of products such as tumblers and wine glasses; computer software; complete training; and 24/7 365 tech support. The system is designed for brick-and-mortar retailers to adapt the technology in-house, or an entrepreneur to partner with local retailers.

AP Lazer discovered a high market potential for their open architecture laser machines in the retail space through a successful Crate & Barrel 2021 holiday season promotion, when AP Lazer customer, Cutting Edge Lazer Engraving, was hired to engrave products in-store.

"It was a good promotion for the store, my company, and for the customers who were wowed when watching their holiday ornaments, cutting boards, platters, wine glasses and other items engraved in real time before their eyes," said Nicole Smith, owner of the engraving company. "Customers literally teared up in front of us as they saw their items transformed into timeless treasures."

"When a meaningful message is engraved onto the store product, the shopping experience is elevated to an interactive and emotional level. At the same time, the extra profit can be added to the product without increasing the cost of goods," explained AP Lazer CEO Tong Li. "Having a gift laser engraved in front of your eyes with a message of love, memory, friendship or inspiration – is interactive, memorable, and emotional."

Li also sees the millennial generation leading the trend of increasing consumer spending on experiences, creating memories, and purchasing meaningful products over luxury items. "Our materialistic culture is leaning towards more spiritual and emotional aspects of life," said Li. "We want to bring the emerging emotional and spiritual market to retail stores with our laser machines. The potential is as unlimited as love."

ABOUT AP LAZER

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, AP Lazer is a privately owned manufacturer and distributor of patented, open architecture CNC laser machines. AP Lazer provides 24/7 tech support 365 days a year. Its customers are located throughout the U.S. and on six continents. AP LAZER® CO2 laser machines are manufactured in Canada by AP Lazer Canada MFG. Inc, located in Windsor, Ontario. For more information visit www.APLazer.com, www.facebook.com/lasers or call 1-800-585-8617.

AP Lazer SN1812LR system with a Purex fume extractor (lowest position). (PRNewswire)

AP Lazer SN1812LR with a Purex fume extractor can directly engrave a tabletop. (PRNewswire)

