Youngstown Business Incubator Receives JobsOhio Vibrant Community Grant for Transformative Manufacturing Project

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and JobsOhio, the state's private nonprofit economic development corporation, today announced a $475,000 grant for the Youngstown Business Incubator to attract new businesses and bolster economic development. The grant was awarded through the JobsOhio Vibrant Communities Grant program, which revitalizes downtowns and main streets through targeted investments in distressed, small and medium-sized cities across Ohio.

In addition to the vibrancy grant, the Youngstown Business Incubator received a U.S. EDA Public Works grant for $1.9 million, bringing the project total to nearly $2.4 million. The Youngstown Business Incubator will add additional office, manufacturing, and research space to attract growing companies to the 65,000 square feet facility. The next phase of the project will include the complete overhaul and modernization of 18,000 square feet throughout three floors. This will include interior and exterior refurbishment, which will encompass the construction of office space, a conference room, clean room, and an outdoor mezzanine space to fuel collaboration and innovation.

A portion of the space will be built for Youngstown-based JuggerBot 3D to further increase its production capacity and add additional staff. As a leading manufacturer of large format 3D printers, JuggerBot's continued expansion is key to bringing new additive manufacturing jobs to the Mahoning Valley. The remaining space will be available for companies to lease.

The buildout coincides with JobsOhio's $450,000 grant for the Youngstown Business Incubator's acquisition of the XJet Carmel 1400. The first of its kind in the United States, the XJet Carmel 1400 leverages NanoParticle Jetting technology to 3D print virtually anything out of ceramic. The industry-leading printer enables high quality manufacturing without compromising on material or design.

Additionally, Steelite International, a global manufacturer and supplier of award-winning tabletop and buffet solutions for the hospitality industry, will relocate its headquarters to Youngstown. The company, which previously announced its move from Pennsylvania in June 2022, will occupy 45,000 square feet at the Taft Technology Center and Semple Building in downtown Youngstown.

"This is an historic moment for Youngstown," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "The Youngstown Business Incubator is a catalyst that can attract more advanced manufacturing back to Ohio, and we look forward to partnering with Steelite International as they continue to expand and grow here."

"The Mahoning Valley has a rich manufacturing history, and the YBI is an important part of the infrastructure by advancing extraordinary technology that will change how Youngstown will make essential products for the world," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "With assistance from a JobsOhio Vibrant Community Grant, we are partnering to re-energize downtown while bolstering additive manufacturing that will increase manufacturing efficiencies, positively impact lives, bring new companies to the region, and grow high-paying jobs."

Previously, in August 2021 , JobsOhio announced that the cities of Van Wert, Sandusky, Coshocton and Painesville would receive over $4 million to fuel economic development. JobsOhio also provided a $1.5 million Vibrant Community Grant to the City of Oxford to help fund a $10.4 million development project with Miami University. And in April 2022, JobsOhio awarded a $1.2 million grant to the Central District to assist in the redevelopment of downtown Lima.

