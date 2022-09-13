Talview Introduces Interview Insights at HR Technology Conference & Exposition 2022

HRE Awards Interview Insights Top HR Product of the Year Honors

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talview, the global leader for hiring and proctoring solutions, announces Talview Interview Insights, a solution engineered to solve the biggest blind spot in the hiring process – the job interview, at the HR Technology Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas. Talview Interview Insights uses advanced AI capabilities to coach interviewers to become world-class interviewers, one interview at a time. The award-winning Solution brings specific, explainable, and actionable insights into interviewing for organizations to make interventions that enable them to meet their key talent goals.

To date, many organizations define candidate measurement and experience protocols in hiring but struggle to implement and monitor these protocols on the ground. Most interviewers receive little to no training, and there is no mechanism to review their techniques or performance as an interviewer. This inability to control the quality of the interview process results in:

Interviews not providing valid analysis, increasing the risk of bad hires

Interviews that are not fair or unbiased, adversely impacting DEI goals

Good candidates being lost to unskilled interviewers due to a poor candidate experience

After an extensive review of customer interviews and feedback, Talview distilled the issue down to a key requirement: accurately measuring and ensuring the quality of the interview process.

"Our goal was building a framework for interviews that would scale; analyzing the conversations, structure, content, compliance, fairness and experience, while also delivering continuous coaching for interviewers," said Sanjoe Jose, CEO, Talview. "We believe our new solution will boost the overall quality of any organization's interview process. Talview Interview Insights will be a key addition to any organization that is serious about objective, high quality hiring decisions, as well as improvements in DEI and overall candidate experience."

Talview Interview Insights combines the power of digital interviewing with the best of AI technologies to deliver a platform that provides continuous feedback to the interviewer, improving their skills, while providing insights to the organization for interventions that can exponentially improve interviewing results. By monitoring for biases in conversations, conformance to organizational policies (from regulatory compliance to DEI goals), topic coverage, gauging question relevance to the role, and more, Interview Insights is a key addition for any company looking to improve the effectiveness of their hiring process.

Beginning with more than 150 candidates, constituting top HR technology vendor offerings, then narrowing the competition to 30 product demonstrations, the judges at the Human Resource Executive are honoring Talview Interview Insights as the winner of a 2022 Top Product of the Year Award in Talent Acquisition. The award will be presented at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas.

"The interview is used in every hiring process, yet it has remained a blind spot," said Dr. Fred Rafilson, Chief I/O Psychologist, Talview. "Like any other assessment, the more objective the information gathered, the better it will predict job success. How can you expect to achieve a replicable, highly efficient interview process without monitoring and training interviewers on a continuing basis? We are excited the judges at HRE agreed and validated our solution with a Top Product award."

Talview Interview Insights is deployed on top of the award-winning Talview Interviewing platform. The Solution analyzes every interview conducted, using machine learning and natural language processing technologies, providing feedback on what worked and what did not for each interview, and summarizing the interview with insights for supervisors and the organization.

Designed to provide a persistent structure to the interview process, Talview Interview Insights monitors for DEI regulatory compliance and unconscious bias in conversations. It determines if the topics being discussed and questions being asked are relevant to the role. Along with providing interview summaries, time stamps for both the transcript and recording, and powerful search capabilities, Interview Insights also provides constructive feedback and comparisons for interviewer performance to others within the organization.

Interview Insights is the latest integrated Solution for the Talview Measurement Platform, AI-powered hiring software that orchestrates everything HR and TA leaders need to hire faster, better, and at scale. Talview provides the digital tools needed to create a flexible, customized, completely digital hiring process designed to reduce time to hire, lower cost of hire, and increase quality of hire.

ABOUT TALVIEW

Talview offers an award-winning Measurement Platform that orchestrates hiring and proctoring workflows: screening, interviews, assessments, exams, and credentials. Organizations seeking more efficient, effective, and intelligent decisions throughout the talent lifecycle can access a single, AI-powered platform for intelligent insights. A 360-degree view of talent potential enables quick, confident, and bias-free decisions, providing an equal opportunity for all. Learn more at Talview.com.

