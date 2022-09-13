Nintex Announces 2022 Nintex Partner Award Finalists

The annual awards program recognizes Nintex Partners for helping organizations accelerate digital transformation and drive business outcomes with the Nintex Process Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the regional finalists of the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards across six categories in AMER, APAC and EMEA.

To learn more about the Nintex Partner Awards visit: https://www.nintex.com/partner-awards/

Nintex Partner Awards recognize channel partners that drive high-impact results and continuous process improvements for public and private sector organizations across every industry and geographic region by leveraging Nintex's powerful and easy-to-use process management and automation software. Each Nintex Partner Award finalist was selected based on measurable business results during Nintex's fiscal year 2022, extending from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

"Our customers benefit from the expertise and support of Nintex Partners to deliver and implement successful digital workplace solutions with the Nintex Process Platform," said Joe Peterson, Nintex Vice President Channel Sales and Strategy. "It is an honor to recognize our top-performing partners for their impact helping public and private sector organizations to go digital faster with Nintex."

2022 Nintex Partner Award finalists by category and region include:

Business Excellence – bringing the Nintex Process Platform to new organizations:

AMER: Carahsoft Technology Corp; DocPoint Solutions; Protiviti, Inc.

EMEA: Interactive Saudi Arabia Ltd; Taqniyat; Sure Global Technology

APAC: CDS Solutions; CMG Consulting; Myriad Technologies

Customer Success – supporting long-term adoption and success of the Nintex Process Platform:

AMER: BOOST Strategy Partners; Quantum Rhino; Ricoh

EMEA: Basico P/S FA; Point:Taken; Data One GmbH

APAC: Data Interactive; PT Mastersystem Infotama; Alrighty Labs

Business Acceleration – strong expansion of automation subscriptions year-over-year:

AMER: ImageTech Systems, LLC; BankRPA; BOOST Strategy Partners

EMEA: Synergi Information Technology; Interactive Saudi Arabia Ltd; SoftwareONE Deutschland GmbH

APAC: Cumulus International Co., Ltd.; Insight Enterprise Australia P/L; Hitachi Solutions, Ltd

Regional Spotlight – regional market impact and momentum with customers:

AMER: InnoVelocity; Peak Consulting; Pacific BPA

EMEA: S A Partners; Data One GmbH; Taqniyat

APAC: ACW Solutions; VenTek International; Ricoh Australia

Business Transformation – top customer entries to the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards

AMER: Elantis

EMEA: SakalGB

APAC: rapidMation

Nintex Workflow Cloud Upgrades – for driving generational upgrades to Nintex Workflow Cloud

AMER: ImageTech Systems, LLC

EMEA: IOZ AG

APAC: PlanB Consulting

Regional winners for each category will be announced on Tuesday, September 27. Learn more about the Nintex Partner Network by visiting https://partner.nintex.com/.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

