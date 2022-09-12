InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Jacket for Garbage Truck Workers (DCD-240)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a safe and secure accessory to stabilize a garbage truck worker while riding at the back corner of the truck," said one of two inventors, from Indian Head, Md., "so we invented the SAFETY JACKET. Our design prevents the worker from unexpectedly slipping off a trash truck and getting hurt."

The patent-pending invention provides a safer way to ride on a rear-load garbage truck while working. In doing so, it prevents the worker from slipping or falling off the large vehicle. As a result, it increases stability and safety and it helps to prevent serious injuries. The invention features a durable and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for garbage collection companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-240, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

