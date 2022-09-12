Black Rock Coffee Bar Set to Open in Escondido, California on September 16, 2022

The national boutique coffee chain now has three stores in The Golden State

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, a national boutique coffee chain founded in Portland, Oregon, is opening a new Drive-Thru only store in Escondido, California. With more than 100 stores across seven states, this is Black Rock's third location in the San Diego area following the openings in Oceanside and Vista.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Fall 2022 Drinks (PRNewswire)

Known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel®️ energy drinks, Black Rock Coffee Bar is set to open on Friday September 16th at 1906 East Valley Parkway in Escondido. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock Coffee Bar will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day on September 16th at this location. The store opens just in time for customers to enjoy Black Rock's delicious lineup of Fall drinks including a fan favorite, the Pumpkin Blondie.

"We are excited to add another store in the San Diego area," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "Escondido is a diverse, vibrant community with just the right mix of small-town friendliness and big-city buzz, and we look forward to our baristas serving great coffee and providing a fun, high-energy experience for the community."

This Drive-Thru only location brings to the community Black Rock's updated branding, signage and building design. Drawing from it's past while incorporating a clean modern feel, customers can still count on exceptional customer service and industry-leading speed of service when ordering their favorite drinks.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Most recently, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine's 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Black Rock Coffee Bar Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Rock Coffee Bar) (PRNewswire)

