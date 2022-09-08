HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Infant Formula-Related Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewswire)

Class Period: Feb. 19, 2021 – June 8, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 31, 2022

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ABT

Contact An Attorney Now: ABT@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants: (1) touted the strength and safety of Abbott's infant formula brands, despite knowing Abbott's infant formula manufacturing facility (Sturgis) was in flagrant violation of FDA and other health, safety, and manufacturing regulations; (2) concealed those violations from investors; and, (3) as a result, left the company exposed to a risk of severe regulatory consequences, including the recall of its products and closure of Sturgis.

On Feb. 17, 2022, the FDA announced that its inspections of Sturgis, after reports of babies becoming seriously ill, to date found contamination results from environmental samples for a bacteria linked to infant illness and death. The same day, Abbott issued a sweeping recall of Sturgis-manufactured infant formulas and soon after was forced to close Sturgis due to severe safety problems.

Then, on Mar. 22, 2022, the FDA's Sturgis inspection reports revealed that Sturgis lacked controls to ensure against adulteration and contamination.

Further, on Apr. 28, 2022, a whistleblower complaint sent to the FDA in Oct. 2021 became public and revealed that certain members of Abbott's management had long known of Sturgis' FDA violations, falsified testing records at Sturgis, and even attempted to mislead the FDA during an earlier inspection audit.

Finally, on June 8, 2022, investors learned that Abbott was aware of the whistleblower's allegations in early 2021.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Abbott put profits ahead of infant safety," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Abbott and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Abbott should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ABT@hbsslaw.com.

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP