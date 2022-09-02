Encora Offices in Latin America and India Receive Great Place to Work™ Certification

90% of Encora's Employees Now Work in a Country Certified as a Great Place To Work®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora , a global next-gen product engineering provider, today announced its offices in Costa Rica, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Bolivia, Mexico, Brazil, and India have all been certified by Great Place to Work® (GPTW™). With its most recent recognitions in India, 90% of Encora's employees now work in a country where they're certified as a Great Place to Work®. Encora offices in Costa Rica, Peru, Bolivia and Colombia received certification for the first time. Offices in Mexico are celebrating 14 consecutive years as a certified office, and Brazilian offices are celebrating 11 consecutive years.

"Encora is dedicated to helping our clients create competitive advantage through accelerated technology innovation," says Venu Raghavan, President and CEO, Encora. "The only way to accomplish this is to create an environment where employees are happy, feel safe, and are provided opportunities to grow and express their individuality. It is a great honor to be recognized by GPTW® and to have received such positive feedback from our global employee base."

GTPW™ certifications are a result of an anonymous survey of employees who have worked at Encora for more than three months. GPTW™ validates a company's organizational culture to determine whether its employees consider it a consistently good place to work. According to Great Place to Work® Institute research, employees in certified companies are 93% more likely to be happy in their jobs; the chances of receiving fair pay and promotion opportunities are doubled, and there is a significant increase in the quality of leadership.

Encora was awarded GPTW certifications in each country due to its global commitment to its caring and inclusive workplace culture, in accordance with the Great Place to Work® Institute. The company has grown from 2,400 employees to more than 7,400 worldwide in the past three years and has evolved its practices to ensure its culture positively adapts alongside its growth. Encora supports its global culture by developing inspiring learning & development opportunities and partnerships, launching new tools and platforms to keep team members engaged and connected to the brand and their colleagues, delivering improved employee benefits such as flexible and remote work, and investing in tools to improve processes and daily work. Most of all, Encora has worked to build a culture where people feel safe, respected, empowered and motivated to be their best selves.

Additionally, Encora's Mexico office has earned other important awards from the Great Place to Work® Institute over the past year, including Best CEO in Mexico and Best Workplace for Women in Mexico.

For more information on Encora's commitment to creating a positive workplace culture and recognitions from Great Place to Work®, visit https://www.encora.com/about.

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and backed by private equity firm Advent International, Encora is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides Next-Gen services like Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud, and Test Automation. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM & Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, EdTech, Supply Chain & Logistics, Telecom and other specialized industries. Encora is an established leader in outsourced product development services and nearshore software engineering services that specializes in innovation acceleration for leading-edge technology companies. Encora's nearshore capabilities allow clients to utilize a team of 3,400+ talented engineers working within no more than a three-hour time difference to cut back on lag time to improve communication and collaboration. Clients can also take advantage of increased cybersecurity and stability with Latin America ranking high in IP protection. Language, location, and business culture are also more easily aligned through Encora's nearshore offerings. With over 7,400 associates in 40+ offices and innovation labs across U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Canada, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, micro-industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to improve their speed to impact. For more information, please visit www.encora.com .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and has used this information to define that a great workplace is built on trust. The Trust Index© employee survey provides leaders with the necessary feedback, results and reports that enable the company to make data-driven decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for everyone.

