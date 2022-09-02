For the 10th year in a row, Sovereign Lending Group has made the Inc. 5000 2022 list

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Lending Group, a national mortgage lender, ranks for the 10th year in a row on 2022 Inc. 5000 list.

Inc. released their 2022 Inc. 5000 list and once again, Sovereign Lending Group is amongst America's fastest-growing private companies. Alongside 5000 of the most successful, dynamic and resilient companies in America, Sovereign Lending Group places 2,277 with 257% 3-year growth. This marks the 10th year that Sovereign Lending Group has been added to this incredible list.

"We have accomplished something that other mortgage companies haven't done; being ranked by Inc 5000 10 years in a row. This incredible achievement couldn't have been possible without the Sovereign Lending Group's team members and our clients who trust us to serve them. In the past year, to compliment our consumer direct teams we added our retail division. Our plans to grow throughout the United States haven't slowed down. We're celebrating over 8000 reviews and are incredibly thankful for this achievement." – Dan Holtz, Co-Founder of Sovereign Lending Group.

"Being able to help Americans on their home lending needs over the last 17 years has been a great honor" Joe Pirro, Co-Founder of Sovereign Lending Group "We appreciate the recognition from Inc 5000 and being amongst the list of America's most successful companies."

Sovereign Lending Group helps originate, process and fund home loans for hard working Americas in 46 states. Sovereign Lending Group pride stems from an irreplaceable company culture and unrelenting commitment to serving those who have served others – veterans, police officers, firefighters, and other public servants. These individuals have given their all to secure the dreams of others, and they deserve the attention needed to guarantee their own.

