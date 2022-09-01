Rebag Expands Its Retail Footprint with Third Retail Location in Florida

The luxury authority continues its growth trajectory, opening a new store at Sawgrass Mills

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the authority in trading, buying and selling luxury accessories including handbags, fine jewelry, watches, small leather goods, and most recently footwear and select apparel, announces its latest brick-and-mortar location with a new retail concept at Sawgrass Mills shopping center in Sunrise, FL. Known as the largest outlet retail shopping destination in the United States with over 350 stores, and an estimated 23 million visitors annually, Sawgrass Mills is the ultimate destination for luxury shoppers looking for value. Florida is already home to two Rebag locations: Dadeland Mall as well as Miami Brickell, which opened earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to further expand our retail presence in Florida, offering a new set of consumers our unique luxury shopping experience," says Charles Gorra, Founder and CEO of Rebag. "South Florida tourists and locals alike will enjoy an elevated in-store shopping experience that fuses transparency and flexibility with personalized services."

Sawgrass Mills has quickly become the ultimate shopping destination in South Florida with outposts from luxury sellers including Balenciaga, Brunello Cucinelli, Fendi, Gucci, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and more. The opening of Rebag marks the first resale destination at the retail giant.

Rebag's newest store includes the most sought-after luxury items including handbags, accessories, footwear and select apparel from over 75 designers including Hermès, Chanel, Gucci, Prada, Dior, and more. The Sawgrass Mills location will also offer a new shopping experience for the Rebag customer with over 1,700 sq ft of retail space incorporating a graphic wall featuring the latest Rebag campaign imagery, and the Rebag lounge which features warm wood tones and upholstered cream furniture. The iconic Rebag Bar has been updated with modern fixtures and a seating area for customers to relax while they wait for price quotes. Hangbars and fitting rooms will support Rebag's latest category expansion into select apparel.

Using Clair AI, the company's revolutionary image recognition and pricing tool technology that identifies and prices luxury items within seconds, clients selling designer pieces benefit from quick, accurate quotes and upfront payouts, an offering unique to Rebag. Savvy customers take advantage of Trade, in which you buy and sell in one transaction, earning 15% more and only paying the difference.

Rebag's data-driven approach has led the company to open stores in areas of high online adoption, with plans to increase that portfolio in the future. Rebag's increased retail footprint will include both standalone stores, as well as a continued presence in major luxury malls.

For shoppers located outside of California, Connecticut, Florida, or New York, Rebag is accessible through its mobile app and rebag.com, and provides free shipping for anyone looking to sell designer handbags, shoes, fine jewelry, watches, apparel, and small leather goods. For more information, visit www.rebag.com .

Rebag Sawgrass Mills is located at 12801 W Sunrise Boulevard, Suite 333, Sunrise, FL 33323

