McCollister's Global Services, Inc. Continues Company Legacy with Acquisition of Horseless Carriage Carriers, Inc.

Leader in Auto Transport Services Makes Strides in Market Share with Acquisition.

BURLINGTON, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCollister's Global Services Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Horseless Carriage Carriers, Inc, a nationwide enclosed vehicle, shipping, and storage company based out of Paterson, N.J.

Founded in 1975, Horseless Carriage Carriers, Inc. has provided discerning automotive enthusiasts with dependable and immaculate enclosed-trailer transportation for antique, classic, exotic, and everyday vehicles, to trucks, motorcycles, boats, airplanes, buses, and military vehicles.

Daniel H. McCollister, McCollister's President, states, "We are excited to add Horseless Carriage to our portfolio of companies. Their name recognition and excellent reputation are something we intend to build upon. This acquisition is one more important step in our efforts to expand our enclosed auto transport division. The additional drivers and equipment will allow us to enhance our current service offerings to our clients."

"It was important for us to find the right company to acquire Horseless Carriage, and McCollister's is the perfect company to carry on the legacy we have built over the past 47 years," said Frank Malatesta of Horseless Carriage.

The deal with Horseless Carriage marks another significant milestone for McCollister's growing auto transport division.

"I have known Frank Malatesta for over 40 years, and I'm very excited and grateful that he has chosen to sell his company to McCollister's. We will continue to honor his legacy and the company's reputation for quality service," said H. Daniel McCollister, Chairman, McCollister's.

Since 1945, McCollister's has been a leading provider of specialized transportation and logistics services for commercial and residential clients. With one of the most comprehensive logistics service offerings available in the transportation industry, McCollister's delivers unparalleled service and peace of mind when handling valuable and often irreplaceable equipment. As an asset-based logistics provider, McCollister's offers a full suite of warehousing, transportation, and solutions services. From auto hauling and high-value goods transport to aerospace and heavy haul transportation, McCollister's has the experience and expertise to handle even the most sophisticated transportation requirements. In addition to our comprehensive transportation services, McCollister's also offers self-pack and haul resources and warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment services. We are also proud to be ISO 13485 Certified and ISO 14000 Compliant, and our CTPAT and ISNET certifications attest to our commitment to the highest safety and security standards. Whether you need transportation for a single item or a full-scale logistics solution, McCollister's is your trusted partner. Contact us today to learn more about what we can do for you. Visit www.mccollisters.com or email info@mccollisters.com.

