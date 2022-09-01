Mazda Reports August Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 25,426 vehicles, a decrease of 6.7 percent compared to August 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 191,621 vehicles; a decrease of 23.1 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in August, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 10.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 4,208 vehicles in August, a decrease of 29 percent compared to August 2021.
Sales Highlights
- Best-ever August sales of CX-30 with 4,765 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported August sales of 4,754 vehicles, a decrease of 19.5 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 25 percent, with 35,115 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported August sales of 5,139 vehicles, an increase of 75.3 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 17.4 percent, with 25,850 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
August
August
YOY %
% MTD
August
August
YOY %
% MTD
2022
2021
Change
DSR
2022
2021
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,100
2,463
(14.7) %
(18.0) %
18,120
28,024
(35.3) %
(35.7) %
Mazda 3 Sdn
888
962
(7.7) %
(11.2) %
7259
16,878
(57.0) %
(57.2) %
Mazda 3 HB
1,212
1,501
(19.3) %
(22.4) %
10861
11,146
(2.6) %
(3.0) %
Mazda6
0
1,435
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
335
13,239
(97.5) %
(97.5) %
MX-5 Miata
752
881
(14.6) %
(17.9) %
3,819
8,784
(56.5) %
(56.7) %
MX-5
327
334
(2.1) %
(5.9) %
1406
3,462
(59.4) %
(59.6) %
MXR
425
547
(22.3) %
(25.3) %
2413
5,322
(54.7) %
(54.9) %
CX-3
380
-
-
-
5,067
-
-
CX-30
4,765
4,391
8.5 %
4.3 %
32532
43,893
(25.9) %
(26.2) %
CX-5
12,920
15,329
(15.7) %
(19.0) %
105733
124,248
(14.9) %
(15.3) %
CX-9
2,106
2,383
(11.6) %
(15.0) %
20205
25,912
(22.0) %
(22.4) %
CX-50
2,783
0
-
-
10553
0
-
-
MX-30
0
0
-
-
324
0
-
-
CARS
2,852
4,779
(40.3) %
(42.6) %
22,274
50,047
(55.5) %
(55.7) %
TRUCKS
22,574
22,483
0.4 %
(3.5) %
169,347
199,121
(15.0) %
(15.4) %
TOTAL
25,426
27,262
(6.7) %
(10.3) %
191,621
249,168
(23.1) %
(23.5) %
*Selling Days
26
25
204
203
