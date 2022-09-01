Matthew Jones Joins Cowbell as Chief Strategy Officer, Sean Park appointed to Cowbell Board of Directors

Executives bring deep expertise to Cowbell, driving continued strategic growth and innovation

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell , a leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is pleased to announce two additions to its leadership cadre: Matthew Jones as Chief Strategy Officer and Sean Park, Co-Founder and Co-CIO of Anthemis Group as a new member of Cowbell's board of directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Cowbell) (PRNewswire)

"Matthew Jones and Sean Park are both accomplished executives with deep experience shepherding complex insurance operations," said Jack Kudale, founder and CEO at Cowbell. "As more organizations turn to cyber insurance to protect against increasing risk, their expertise will ensure that Cowbell remains at the forefront of innovation and continues to provide the most accurate insurance coverages to best support our policyholders."

Previously managing director at Anthemis, Matthew Jones joins Cowbell with an in-depth knowledge of insurance and investments in risk-related technology. Jones spent the last five years investing into and supporting venture-backed companies and will lead on developing Cowbell's vision and strategy, overseeing strategic planning and corporate development initiatives. Before joining Anthemis, Jones was at Swiss Re in both London and Zurich.

"Having worked with the Cowbell team for the past year as a board member, I am looking forward to joining the company at such a pivotal time for the cyber insurance industry," said Jones. "Cowbell is a leading service provider, and I am excited to work with management to deliver services that continue to define the industry's evolution."

Sean Park is the co-founder and co-chief investment officer at Anthemis, where he has combined his knowledge of investment and entrepreneurship to become a widely recognized leading independent thinker on the future of financial services. Sean currently serves as a non-executive director on the board of several high-growth companies and has a proven track record of successfully investing in and advising innovative and disruptive startups.

"I am delighted with the strategic potential Cowbell has in the cyber insurance market," says Park. "I believe Cowbell is revolutionizing cyber insurance using data and am honored to become part of this endeavor. I look forward to working with the Board and the leadership team at Cowbell."

Jones and Park join the Cowbell team following a recent slew of strategic initiatives. In August 2022, Cowbell announced a partnership with Swiss Re to provide cyber insurance coverage to enterprises that are building their digital footprint on Amazon Web Services. Cowbell also recently announced the launch of its product on the Amwins Professional Lines portal , successfully broadening agents' and brokers' access to cyber insurance solutions for their clients while enabling immediate risk assessment and rapid, precise underwriting decisions for Amwins retail agents.

As of August 2022, Cowbell has developed the largest cyber insurance distribution network in the U.S. with more than 17,000 producers. Cowbell continues to grow its business with a 260% year-over-year growth in written premium, 272% in revenues and 438% in policyholders for the first half of 2022.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell is signaling a new era in cyber insurance by harnessing technology and data to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with advanced warning of cyber risk exposures bundled with cyber insurance coverage adaptable to today and tomorrow's threats. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

