LG BRINGS COLOR AND CONVENIENCE TO THE REFRIGERATOR WITH ITS INNOVATIVE MOODUP TECHNOLOGY AT IFA 2022

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its groundbreaking refrigerator with MoodUP™ technology including color-changing LED door panels at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany (Sept. 2-6). Designed to meet the evolving needs of younger consumers, the new refrigerator expertly blurs the lines between design and tech. LG's MoodUP technology allows users to create a customized lighting scheme for the refrigerator with a wide range of vibrant colors to suit their mood or the environment. Users can also play music via its built-in Bluetooth speaker to set the tone in the kitchen whether they're entertaining a crowd or enjoying a weekday meal.

With its innovative LED door panels, LG's refrigerator with MoodUP technology delivers unrivaled interior design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish, integrated kitchen. Through the LG ThinQ™ app, users can choose from 22 colors for the upper (refrigerator) door panel and 19 colors for the lower (freezer), giving them the ability to instantly change the atmosphere of their kitchen into a creative environment. Users can also customize the panels' appearance to match their mood by applying various, unique color themes, including Season, Place, Healing and Pop. Season, for example, uses the tones and hues of nature to represent different times of the year, while Healing elicits a feeling of wellbeing through the use of soft, soothing colors, creating a calming mindfulness space.

In addition to its stunning, changeable colors, LG's new 21 cu. ft. refrigerator also brings music to the kitchen via a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can be easily connected to a smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC. Users can match their mood – or the current theme of the refrigerator – with songs from their favorite music streaming apps, or from the Music Collection playlist on the ThinQ app. Created specifically to accompany LG's MoodUp technology, the curated playlist offers 69 tracks across seven different themes. Plus, the refrigerator's LED panels change color in sync with the music, adding a sense of liveliness and fun to consumers' everyday kitchen routines.

LG's intuitive new refrigerator also includes several user-friendly features such as convenient and colorful notifications to make life even easier. When the refrigerator's door sensors detect that the refrigerator or freezer compartment has been left open, the panel on the door left open blinks repeatedly – letting users know that a door needs closing, helping to prevent cold air loss and unnecessary energy consumption. The refrigerator also includes motion sensors that can detect when someone is approaching. Upon detection, the LED panels will blink to welcome guests into the kitchen. MoodUp technology even makes things easier for midnight snackers as the freezer door illuminates brighter at nighttime to help guide the way.

With its LED door panels switched off, the refrigerator offers a more traditional look in the kitchen with a combination of Lux Gray and Lux White (upper/lower panel, respectively). The sleek, timeless finish harmonizes with any décor and evokes the natural, subtle contrast of different colored stones.

The game-changing new model is also the first LG refrigerator to apply the company's own On-Device AI chip for smart home appliances. Integrating advanced AI, the module enables the MoodUP technology to improve and extend the user experience with features such as upgraded voice and vision recognition, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

"Incorporating LG's innovative design and cutting-edge technologies, the new refrigerator with MoodUP technology delivers functionality and convenience by adding a level of elevation to the home kitchen while keeping food fresher for longer," said Brandt Varner, vice president of product market for LG Electronics Home Appliances. "From customizable colors and moods to personalized playlists, this unique refrigerator demonstrates LG's commitment to expanding and evolving the user experience for a better life at home."

Visitors at IFA 2022 can experience all of LG's latest innovations, including the brand-new refrigerator with MoodUp technology, at the company's booth in Hall 18, Messe Berlin.

