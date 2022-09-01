Four Inc. & i2 Group Partner to bring i2 Intelligence Analysis Solutions to the Public Sector

i2 Group's i2 Intelligence Analysis Solutions Now Available to Public Sector Via Four Inc.

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc. has been named a public sector aggregator for i2 Group (i2), a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris). Under the agreement, Four Inc. will provide i2 Intelligence Analysis solutions to the public sector through Four Inc.'s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts and its network of channel partners as part of Four Inc.'s boutique aggregation program. The program offers key elements to support and grow i2 Group's Public Sector business, including multi-year financial solutions and as-as-service offerings.

"Our partnership with Four Inc. truly is a force multiplier for i2 Group," said Scott Watson, North American Channels Sales Leader for i2 group. "Four Inc. will play a key role in meeting our strategic and tactical objectives across North America and we're excited to be a key solution in their Intelligence Analytics portfolio."

i2 Group's i2 portfolio consisting of i2 Analyst's Notebook, i2 Enterprise Insight Analysis (EIA), and i2 iBase platforms including the recent addition of Rosoka solutions, tracks critical missions across law enforcement, fraud and financial crime, military defense, and national security and intelligence sectors.

"i2 Group is a foundational partner in our Intelligence Analysis ecosystem," said Chris Wilkinson, Four Inc. Senior Vice President of Platform Sales. "We're excited to enable our channel to support our government customers with the i2 Intelligence Analysis Portfolio providing analysts advanced fusion and multi-dimensional analytics to create actionable intelligence to detect, disrupt, and defeat sophisticated threats."

i2 Group's i2 intelligence analysis solutions are available immediately via Four Inc.'s SEWPV and ITES-SW2 Contract Vehicles. For more information, contact Four Inc. at sales@fourinc.com

About i2 Group

i2 Group is a world-leader in intelligence analysis software. They empower intelligence analysts and investigators to discover, create, and disseminate actionable intelligence to identify the perpetrators of criminal activity. Founded in Cambridge, UK in 1990, it has more than 30 years' experience in helping its users to solve complex problems. Their products have been proven in countless real-world operations and are relied upon by 4,500+ users in more than 140 countries. www.i2group.com

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a Small Business and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last seven years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust. www.fourinc.com

