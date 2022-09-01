AFP 2022 Executive Institute to Focus on Resilience in Uncertainty

The in-person event, sponsored by PNC Bank, will feature keynote speakers Chloe Demrovsky, April Rinne and a full lineup of sessions and networking events for treasury and finance executives

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As treasury and finance executives navigate evolving global issues, the AFP 2022 Executive Institute, sponsored by PNC Bank, will equip leaders to develop risk management strategies and resilience in the face of uncertainty.

The Executive Institute is an exclusive extension of AFP 2022, an annual treasury management conference organized by the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) that features keynote speeches, educational sessions and networking events. This year's Institute has been designed to help senior-level financial professionals find a renewed sense of purpose, hone their skills and discuss new ideas that could transform their organizations.

Chloe Demrovsky, president & CEO of Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI) International, will open the Executive Institute Monday, Oct. 24, with a keynote session on the future trends in risk and resilience and the criticality for executives to navigate risks facing their organizations. Demrovsky will provide findings from DRI research as well as tactical insight on strengthening enterprise-wide business continuity practices.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, April Rinne, founder & chief change navigator of April Worldwide, will headline the keynote session on thriving in a world of constant change and uncertainty. Rinne will take leaders on a journey through the flux mindset, explaining what it is, why it matters and how to get one.

"Treasury and finance executives are at the forefront of helping their organizations prepare for and respond to challenges," said Jim Kaitz, president and CEO of AFP. "To get ahead of potential disruptions, leaders must continue to learn. This year's Executive Institute will prepare executives through timely discussions, educational sessions and networking opportunities."

Executive content offered at AFP 2022 also includes:

Educational sessions on topics such as building an impactful diversity, equity and inclusion initiative; managing the structure of distributed finance; and operating treasury under private equity;

Roundtable discussions on issues that are top of mind for finance leaders; and

Networking events for executives to build their peer network.

"As treasury and finance organizations continue to face unpredictable and uncertain market conditions, we believe that best practice sharing and continuing education are incredibly important – even for senior leaders," said Emma Loftus, executive vice president and head of PNC Treasury Management. "This year's AFP Executive Institute will continue to facilitate these discussions offering seniors leaders new ideas and resources to help them grapple with evolving customer, employee and shareholder expectations."

Created exclusively for senior treasury and finance executives, attendance at the AFP Executive Institute is limited to corporate practitioners with the title of treasurer, chief financial officer, vice president of finance, assistant treasurer or controller. Reserve your seat by registering for AFP 2022 and selecting the AFP Executive Institute. Register by Sept. 16, to save $350. For press queries, please contact Melissa Rawak, managing director, at mrawak@afponline.org.

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance.

