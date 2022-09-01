10 Things to Love From The Fresh Market During National Organic Month

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National Organic Month, and The Fresh Market, Inc. is celebrating with 10 food products that are all USDA certified organic– many that are new to its stores. Products will begin rolling into stores on September 1 and throughout the month. While the stores carry a wide variety of organic products year-round, a few on the top 10 list are seasonal and as such, only available for a limited time. That's why guests are encouraged to look for the following products throughout The Fresh Market stores as they shop:

(PRNewsfoto/The Fresh Market, Inc) (PRNewswire)

Organic wine grapes: Available in the following varieties for only a few short weeks at the beginning of September and grown in California : : Available in the following varieties for only a few short weeks at the beginning of September and grown in

Izzio Take & Bake Breads : Made in small batches using ancient techniques, these oven-ready breads make it easy to experience warm, just-baked bread at home. They bake right in the bag and come in a range of styles, from baguettes to ciabatta.

Farmer Focus Organic & Free-Range Chicken : Plump, healthful and bursting with flavor, this chicken is simple and versatile—perfectly portioned and trimmed by hand, it's ready to cook however you like. Farmer Focus allows consumers to trace its chicken back to the specific farm that raised it.

Carbon Neutral Organic Milk : Neutral works with dairy farmers to implement a number of strategies to drive down the carbon emissions of its milk, and what can't be reduced is offset through the purchase of carbon credits from US dairy farmers who turn cow emissions into renewable energy.

Organic Honeycrisp Apples : September kicks off peak season for these delicious apples from Washington , where the state's arid climate and ideal temperatures make for growing the perfect organic apples.

FOND Bone Broth : Available in chicken and beef varieties, this broth is infused with fresh, organic botanicals to maximize the health benefits and flavor. It's shelf stable, without any preservatives, and slow-simmered by hand for 18+ hours for a rich, hearty broth.

Ocean's Halo Sushi Nori & Sushi Rice : Make your own sushi at home starting with this organic and vegan nori and rice. The rice also makes an excellent base for a poke bowl.

Love Bird Cereal : This is a gut health and immunity boosting organic, grain-free, and no refined sugar cereal (it uses honey and coconut sugar instead). The brand also helps fight childhood cancer by giving 20% of its profit.

De La Calle Tepaches : Low in sugar and less than 40 calories, these naturally fermented probiotic drinks are crafted in Mexico using certified organic pineapples and come in deliciously bold combinations like Mango Chili, Pineapple Spice, and Ginger Manzana .

Pasta Toscana Organic Tortiglioni Pasta : This is made in Tuscany , where premium quality hard wheat is farmed, the spring water used to knead the dough runs, and you'll find the plant where the dough is bronze-drawn. It can be used in a variety of recipes.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

