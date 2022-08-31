Amtrak Cascades Resumes Service to Vancouver, BC

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak, in conjunction with WSDOT, ODOT, VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail), and other federal agencies, will resume Amtrak Cascades service to Vancouver, British Columbia, on September 26. Customers can purchase tickets at Amtrak.com, AmtrakCascades.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, and by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL. Travelers departing from Canada can also book their tickets at ViaRail.ca, and through 1-888-VIA-RAIL.

The first Cascades train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m. on Monday, September 26, stop at five cities along the way and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m. Traveling southbound, Amtrak Cascades will depart Vancouver at 5:45 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 10:10 p.m. This single roundtrip will be offered daily, with a second daily trip added in the future as Amtrak staffing and equipment allow. In addition to resuming service to Canada, the route also offers three daily round trips between Portland and Seattle, two daily round trips between Eugene and Portland, two daily buses between Seattle and Bellingham and four daily buses between Seattle and Vancouver, BC.

Amtrak Cascades runs along the water from British Columbia, through river and mountain vistas in Washington and Oregon, offering customers views of some of the country's most distinctive cities and spectacular natural attractions. While onboard, customers can enjoy the cafe car which features products grown and made in the Pacific Northwest on its current Bistro Menu. Customers also appreciate free Wi-Fi on the Washington segment of the trip, freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

Service between Vancouver, BC, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 because of the pandemic. In addition to the standard entry documentation requirements, the Canadian and United States Governments have several additional requirements for travel into Canada and the United States. Those who fail to meet these criteria will not be allowed to cross the border.

Representing the second of three services traveling to Canada, service resumption to Vancouver, BC, follows a resumption of service to Toronto announced earlier this year.

SOURCE Amtrak