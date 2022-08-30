Identity Digital Announces the Release of Nearly 5,000 Reserved Domains

Businesses and investors now have the opportunity to purchase these premium domains for the first time at "buy it now" pricing.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Digital, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, announces that it will release approximately 5,000 previously reserved domains at "buy it now" (first come, first served) prices. Customers can purchase the domains beginning at 17:00 UTC on Sept. 13, 2022.

Some of the domains staged for sale at that time are:

rock.band

Miami.dentist

aerospace.engineer

farm.forsale

esports.games

tech.guide

trading.live

dallas.mortgage

clothing.sale

security.software

wedding.video

box.wine

Identity Digital provides businesses with descriptive top-level domains (TLDs), allowing them to use both sides of the dot to create authentic digital identities. Identity Digital domains are also shorter, more memorable, and an excellent foundation for an effective search engine optimization (SEO) strategy.

The company anticipates the release of these domains will attract interest from a wide variety of customers. "It's always exciting when previously unavailable domain inventory is released into the market, especially domains of this quality. Each one represents a new opportunity for the user," says Matt Overman, SVP of Sales, Identity Digital. "We anticipate interest from current brands, new businesses, and domain investors alike."

Those interested in purchasing one of these domain names should contact their preferred domain registrar to check availability and pricing.

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .live, .technology, and .restaurant, Identity Digital operates around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, they enable customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 300 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.

