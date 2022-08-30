GreenPower Celebrates New West Virginia Electric School Bus Manufacturing Facility with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today cut the ribbon at its new South Charleston, W. Va. manufacturing facility which is home to the company's all-electric school bus manufacturing operations east of the Mississippi River. The facility expands on GreenPower's current manufacturing footprint with an additional 80,000 square feet, meeting the demand and servicing customers on the East Coast.

GreenPower’s All-Electric Type D Beast and Type A Nano Beast school buses (PRNewswire)

The new manufacturing facility in South Charleston, which will begin operations in September, provides GreenPower with manufacturing capability of up to 150 electric school buses per quarter by next year.

"Today marks a significant milestone for GreenPower as we continue to live the vision of advancing the adoption of purpose-bult, zero-emission school buses. Through this new facility we will be able to exponentially increase our production to meet the increased demand for all-electric school buses," said Brendan Riley, president and director at GreenPower, citing recent public funding from both the state and federal levels and state climate change regulations as sources of the increased demand. "The work we're doing in South Charleston is a testament to GreenPower's mission and allows us to be well-positioned as the leader nationwide in the transition to clean, electric and safer transportation."

"Today marks a milestone for Greenpower, but it also marks a major milestone for West Virginia as well," Gov. Jim Justice said. "Since I took office, we've focused on transforming West Virginia's image. Part of the way we're doing that is by embracing all the new technologies that are at our fingertips, and GreenPower opening their manufacturing facility in West Virginia is yet another exciting project that will help us move our state forward and change our image. As we continue to diversify our economy, manufacturing zero-emission school buses in West Virginia will open up a world of opportunities for our state. Not only will it bring hundreds of great paying jobs to the Kanawha Valley, but the ripple effects on our state's economy will be massive. I can't thank them enough for their commitment to our state and for believing that West Virginia is the best place to do business."

Skilled Jobs at GreenPower's Manufacturing Facility in West Virginia

As West Virginia's economy continues to transform, it is important to provide skilled and high-skilled jobs to help workers make the transition as seamless as possible. GreenPower's facility, located at 30 Industrial Way in South Charleston, W. Va., are expected to bring approximately 200 new clean-energy jobs to the state within the next year, and up to 900 when the company reaches full production. The company is focused on creating excellent employment and career opportunities for West Virginians and is partnering with BridgeValley Community and Technical College to provide hands-on training to workers joining GreenPower's manufacturing team.

"I applaud GreenPower for bringing hundreds of great paying jobs to the state while providing safe, clean transportation solutions to the children in the Kanawha Valley and beyond," said South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens. "GreenPower is leading the charge on this important step to electrifying the nation's school bus fleet from right here in South Charleston, West Virginia. As our state's economy diversifies, GreenPower is an important part of this transformation. I look forward to cheering GreenPower on throughout their journey here in South Charleston."

Electric School Bus Funding Incentives

The Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean School Bus Program as passed in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides five billion dollars over five years (FY 2022-2026) to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission models to help bring healthier transportation solutions to students around the country. As part of EPA's current program offering, GreenPower's all-electric school buses are eligible for rebates for the Type D BEAST of up $375,000 and up to $285,000 for the Type A Nano BEAST all-electric school bus. GreenPower's innovative technologies will help school districts drive down fuel costs and minimize maintenance costs while delivering outstanding reliability and efficiency.

"Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we have an opportunity to transform our nation's school bus fleet, reduce harmful pollution and deliver cleaner, healthier air for our children, all while boosting the economy in communities like South Charleston, West Virginia," said Dan Utech, EPA Chief of Staff. "Today's ribbon-cutting is a major step forward in this effort, as we work together with the private sector to accelerate the transition to clean, zero-emissions school buses, advance technology that will tackle climate change, and deliver environmental and economic benefits for all."

The Start of a Green, Healthy New School Day

Children are more susceptible to air pollution than healthy adults because their respiratory systems are still developing, and they have faster breathing rates. Exposure to NOx exhaust can trigger health problems like asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory issues. The primary source of NOx is motor vehicles — including school buses. Diesel exhaust is designated "carcinogenic to humans" by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. The exhaust contains significant levels of particulate matter. These particles can lodge deep into the lungs and heart and are linked to premature death, aggravated asthma and decreased lung function. Compounding these concerns is the results of recent studies showing that air pollutant levels inside school buses can be greater than the ambient levels outside the bus.

"Moms across West Virginia are excited to support zero-tailpipe-pollution electric school buses right here in the Mountain State. The transportation sector is one of the leading sources of climate pollution and West Virginia is one of the most at-risk states for climate related flood disasters. Investing in clean energy growth and the electric vehicle market will improve public health, protect our environment, and create economic opportunity for all West Virginians," said Lucia Valentine, West Virginia field consultant, Moms Clean Air Force. "Children and environmental justice communities stand to benefit the most from electric school buses, which help clean up the air we all breathe by eliminating harmful tailpipe pollution. West Virginians deserve to breathe clean air."

Economic Growth in West Virginia

The GreenPower manufacturing facility will have a significant impact on the local and state economy. The positive economic contributions to the state are expected to extend well beyond the local jobs and sales generated at the facility.

"We are honored to welcome GreenPower Motor Company to the growing list of new corporate citizens in West Virginia," said Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. "The capital investment and confidence in West Virginia displayed by this innovative company is evidence of the widespread appeal that our state projects to the nation and the world. We look forward to participating in the future success of GreenPower Motor Company and excited for the many great careers that will be spawned at this new manufacturing facility."

What Officials are saying about the opening of GreenPower's manufacturing facility

"West Virginia has worked diligently to position our state as the ideal location to site a new or expanding business. Our accomplishments are delivering great results as evidenced in the selection of West Virginia by GreenPower Motor Company, an innovative company, in the expanding technology of battery-powered vehicles. As an all of the above energy state, we are excited to welcome GreenPower as a new corporate citizen of our state." – Sen. Craig Blair, Lt. Governor for the state of West Virginia and President of the West Virginia Senate

"We have been incredibly excited to see GreenPower make its new home in West Virginia. Not only did they quickly contribute to the community and get to work right away on a training program to hire qualified local employees, but they also demonstrate to the rest of America and the rest of the world that West Virginia has a 21st-century economy and we are open to all business endeavors." – Del. Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay), West Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates

"I was so pleased to be part of passing a new law that went into effect July 1 so our county boards of education will have even more incentive to use electric-powered transportation, and an additional incentive if those electric buses are manufactured within the great state of West Virginia. I drive for Raleigh County Schools and the county traveled more than a million miles last year, getting our local kids to and from school and sporting events, and as a bus operator myself, I think it's just incredible to see high-quality, efficient and safe buses being made right here in the Mountain State." – Del. Christopher Toney (R-Raleigh)

"Every day approximately 220,000 West Virginia public school students are transported on school buses. Implementing electric buses ensures these precious resources arrive at their destinations safely and efficiently. Furthermore, this exciting partnership between GreenPower Motor Company and the state of West Virginia keeps us focused on our future by providing numerous pathways for success. This innovation not only offers emission-free transport to schools but also viable and sustainable employment and economic growth for the state." – Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus, Deputy State Superintendent of Schools

"I am thrilled to welcome GreenPower to Kanawha County. Not only will GreenPower's new facility provide incredible employment opportunities to our people, but the nation will look to West Virginia as a leader in electric school bus manufacturing. I applaud GreenPower's commitment to West Virginia." – Commission Ben Salango, Kanawha County Commission

Media and Investor Contacts:

Brendan Riley

GreenPower President

(510) 910-3377

Mike Cole

Investor Relations

(949) 444-1341

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

greenpower@skyya.com

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. Forward projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors, including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com), could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company