Forbes Magazine Names Talent Solutions Right Management as One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Solutions Right Management, the career and talent development expert within ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), announced today that it has been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the second year. The expert coaching and in-person workforce development consultancy also won in 2020. Forbes originally designed the annual list to help business leaders evaluate management consulting firms as the demand for consulting services continues to rise across all sectors.

"We are honored to be included among the top management consulting firms in the U.S. once again this year," said Karel van der Mandele, Senior Vice President at Talent Solutions Right Management. "Our consultants and coaches remain committed to helping our customers and candidates tackle their toughest talent and career development challenges." Right Management received three stars in the Human Resource Consulting category.

"Given the business and talent landscape many are facing, I am proud that we can be a trusted advisor to our clients to navigate today's complexity," said Beth Linderbaum, Senior Vice President at Right Management. "As NA Delivery Leader, each day I get to see how Right Management helps individuals, leaders, and organizations connect to their deeper purpose and enable cultures that support empowerment and belonging."

About the Survey

Forbes partnered with Statista to produce its seventh annual list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms. This installment was compiled by surveying 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well as approximately 1,300 senior executives who worked with such firms over the last four years. The list is divided into 16 sectors—from aerospace and defense to financial institutions—and 16 functional areas—including strategy, sustainability, and digital transformation. The 218 firms that received the most recommendations are ranked according to star ratings: five stars for "very frequently recommended," four stars for "frequently recommended" and three stars for "recommended."

About Talent Solutions Right Management

Talent Solutions Right Management is the global career and talent development expert within ManpowerGroup®. They have helped organizations become more agile, attractive, and innovative by creating a culture of career management and learning that nurtures future talent, motivates and engages people, and provides individuals with opportunities to increase their value throughout their careers. Its approach is centered on the fact that organizations thrive when individuals are successful in their careers. We have spent the last 35+ years identifying workforce challenges and developing innovative solutions, enabling our globally informed methods to be time-tested across more than 50 countries. For more information, visit: www.right.com.

